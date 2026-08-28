Reservation should focus genuinely weaker, socially disadvantaged sections: JCMS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 27: A meeting of Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha (JCMS) office bearers was held here today under the chairmanship of Sabha president, Romesh Chander Gupta.

While addressing the meeting, JCMS president, Romesh Chander Gupta said that reservation policies should primarily focus on genuinely weaker and socially disadvantaged sections while ensuring that the benefits do not remain concentrated among a limited number of beneficiaries for generations.

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He stated that reservation was originally envisaged as a temporary measure to address historical social discrimination and to provide opportunities for the upliftment of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), rather than as a permanent mechanism for economic advancement.

He recalled that Constitution of India originally provided reservation for SCs and STs for a limited period after Independence, with provisions for periodic review and extension where considered necessary.

The JCMS president observed that successive governments and political parties continued to extend and expand the reservation system over the decades, largely influenced by vote-bank considerations.

He expressed concern that continuous expansion of reservation could affect the principle of merit and equal opportunity.

Romesh Chander Gupta said that a system in which benefits of reservation are repeatedly availed by a limited number of relatively better-off families may prevent the benefits from reaching the most disadvantaged members of the concerned communities.

"The reservation system should be periodically reviewed so that its benefits are distributed fairly among the most deserving sections," he maintained adding: "While moving towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, requires highly qualified, capable and competent people in every sphere, including administration, science, technology, education and industry."

The meeting was attended by office bearers of the Sabha including Shiv Partap Gupta and Harinder Gupta, Ram Sarup Gupta, senior vice presidents; Sanjay Mahajan, general secretary; Subash Gupta, Surinder Gupta, Atul Gupta and Kulbhushan Gupta (Manu), vice presidents; Dr. Mohan Lal Gupta, treasurer; C.P Gupta and Ramesh Gupta, patrons; Arun Gupta, office secretary, Rajneesh Gupta (Pinky), secretary and other members of the Sabha.