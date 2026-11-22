New Delhi, Nov 22: Reports claiming that India has proposed allowing military aircraft to use Nepal’s Bagdogra entry point are false, sources said on Sunday, dismissing media reports suggesting any such move.

“There is no such proposal,” sources clarified, rejecting claims that India had sought permission for military aircraft to use the entry point.

The clarification comes amid media reports about discussions on air connectivity between India and Nepal ahead of Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s November 22-23 visit to India.

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Media reports had suggested that India was seeking access through Nepal’s airspace for civilian flights operating to and from Bagdogra airport in West Bengal as part of broader discussions on reciprocal air connectivity.

However, sources categorically rejected the reports concerning military aircraft, reiterating that India has made no such proposal.

Meanwhile, Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah is scheduled to arrive in India on Sunday for a two-day State visit from November 22 to 23 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The visit marks Shah's first trip to India since assuming office in March 2026 and his first bilateral visit abroad as Prime Minister. It is expected to provide an opportunity for both countries to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and explore avenues for expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Shah will call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Modi on November 23. The two leaders are expected to review India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

According to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shah will travel to New Delhi aboard a Nepal Airlines aircraft, accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior officials.

Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai said during a press briefing on Friday that the two Prime Ministers would hold delegation-level discussions covering a wide range of bilateral priorities before jointly addressing a press conference.

Prime Minister Modi will also host an official luncheon in honour of his Nepali counterpart and the accompanying delegation.

Rai further said that the two countries would inaugurate several completed projects in the connectivity and energy sectors and lay foundation stones for upcoming projects during the visit.

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening economic cooperation in trade, transportation, investment, energy, connectivity and infrastructure development. Both sides are also expected to exchange memorandums of understanding covering education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development.

Shah is leading a 34-member official delegation to India. The visit will also feature a Nepal-India Business Forum aimed at attracting Indian investment into Nepal and facilitating partnerships between business representatives from both countries.

In its statement, the MEA described India and Nepal as close neighbours with friendly relations rooted in historical, cultural and civilisational links, as well as strong people-to-people ties.

It added that bilateral cooperation has expanded across trade, development partnerships, energy, water resources and physical and digital connectivity. (Agencies)