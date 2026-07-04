Report On Justice Verma To Be Tabled In Lok Sabha In Monsoon Session: Speaker Birla

KOLKATA, Jul 4: The report of a three-member committee, set up to probe the grounds on which the removal of High Court judge Yashwant Varma was sought by MPs cutting across party lines, will be tabled in the Lok Sabha in the coming Monsoon session, Speaker Om Birla said here on Saturday.

The three-member committee was set up following the discovery of a large number of burnt currency notes from Justice Varma's residence on August 12, 2025.

The Speaker had constituted the committee to probe charges against the judge, after admitting a multi-party notice for his removal, setting in motion the process of impeachment of the Allahabad High Court judge. (Agencies)