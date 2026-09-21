Report on JJM irregularities, bill to amend Cooperatives Act listed on Day One of House

625 questions, 68 pvt bills, 7 resolutions cleared: Rather

*Self-reliant Coop Act 1999 to be repealed

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Sept 20: The House Committee report on alleged irregularities in Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) will be tabled in the Assembly on Day One of autumn session of the Legislature beginning Monday while a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies Act, 1989 and repeal J&K Self Reliant Cooperative Act, 1999 will be introduced by Cooperatives Minister Javid Ahmad Dar.

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Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather told the Excelsior that the report on alleged irregularities in JJM has been finalized by the House Committee headed by Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi and will be tabled in the Assembly tomorrow.

“After obituary reference, there will be question hour in the Assembly followed by the Government business,” he said.

Asked whether the report will be discussed, Rather said the concerned Minister (PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Javed Rana) can make a statement. The House will then take a decision.

The Speaker, however, said that complete digitalization of the Assembly will take place from budget session in Jammu while a part of it will be implemented from the session beginning tomorrow.

"We had received 646 questions. Around 21 were rejected for not adhering to the rules. Rest will be listed. We will try to ensure that the legislators get written replies to almost all questions and maximum queries are listed during the Question Hour,'' Rather said.

Expressing confidence that it will be a smooth budget session, Rather hoped that both ruling and Opposition parties will cooperate in running the House so that the MLAs get maximum time to speak.

He said the Assembly has received 21 new private members' bills while 47 are pending from budget session which will get priority in listing. Seven private members' resolutions have been selected in balloting to be taken up in the House, he added. This will take total number of private members' bills to 68.

Headed by Hasnain Masoodi, the House Committee on JJM comprised MY Tarigami (CPM), Ali Mohammad Dar, Aijaz Jan, Tanvir Sadiq, Altaf Kalloo, Javaid Reyaz and Arjun Singh Raju (all NC), Rajiv Jasrotia and RS Pathania (BJP), Rafiq Ahmad Naik (PDP), Iftikhar Ahmed (Congress) and Muzaffar Iqbal Khan (Independent).

Sources said not only the Opposition BJP MLAs but ruling party legislators had also pointed out irregularities in implementation of the JJM.

The House Committee was set up during budget session of the Legislature.

While setting up the Panel, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather had stated that there had been a constant demand from several legislators regarding constitution of such a House Committee since start of the budget session.

Meanwhile, the bill to amend Cooperatives Societies Act to be introduced by Minister Javid Ahmed Dar in the House tomorrow provides that existing self-reliant Cooperatives registered under the 1999 law immediately before commencement of the amendment would be deemed to be registered under the J&K Cooperative Societies Act, 1989, subject to the provisions of the Principal Act and rules framed under it.

Such cooperatives would subsequently be required to comply with the requirements of the Principal Act within three years from the commencement of the amended legislation.

These requirements include adoption of compliant by-laws, submission of audited accounts and financial statements, fulfillment of membership eligibility conditions, and adherence to governance, audit and supervisory provisions. Failure to comply within the stipulated period could result in cancellation of registration and dissolution in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

As per statement of objects and reasons attached with the bill, the proposed legislation is intended to establish a consolidated legal framework to bring greater clarity, accountability and governance to the cooperative sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the statement, the existence of two legal frameworks has created confusion and conflicts among stakeholders and affected the cooperative ecosystem. The Bill therefore seeks to repeal the 1999 Self-Reliant Cooperative Act and bring cooperatives registered under it within the framework of the 1989 Cooperative Societies Act.

The bill, whose copy is in possession of the Excelsior, proposed additional safeguards before permanent registration of the Cooperative Societies.

For Cooperative Banks, it proposed that prior written consent of the Reserve Bank of India would be mandatory in accordance with applicable banking law while for Cooperative Housing Societies; the Registrar would have to satisfy himself regarding the availability and lawful possession of land, supported by certified documents such as title deeds, allotment letters or land records.

``The professional or technical institutions would require approval or licenses from the concerned regulatory authority while the cooperatives operating in regulated sectors such as medicines, fertilizers and poultry would require the relevant Government license or No Objection Certificate before registration,'' the bill proposed.

"In the case of cooperative banks, prior written approval of the RBI and/or NABARD, as applicable, would be required before amendments to by-laws are made or registered. The accounts of Urban Cooperative Banks, Central Cooperative Banks and Apex Cooperative Banks will be audited and certified by Chartered Accountants appointed by their boards from panels approved by the RBI or NABARD,'' the bill stated.

The bill proposed increasing certain periods under the Cooperative Societies Act from three years to five years.

It also proposed substantial enhancement of certain penalties under Section 163, replacing fines of Rs 200 with Rs 2 lakh in specified provisions and Rs 500 with Rs1 lakh in another provision.

The proposed legislation provides that a cooperative society could face action where it fails to get its accounts audited for three consecutive years.