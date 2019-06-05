Sir,

This has reference to the letter of Javed Ahmad Rana in response to the article of Col. J.P.Singh -regarding Reorganization of J & K published in this paper date 1-5-2019. The learned author of this letter has tried to express himself in an intelligent and a secular way, which is highly appreciable. However, I am apprehensive that the said author of this letter has tried to reveal enough while concealing the real issues and facts. He says” Reorganization is derogatory, keeping in view the sentiments of the people and the secular fabric of the state”. Which secular fabric of the state is he referring to, where lacks of Kashmiri Pundits have been driven out of the state under the threat of the gun. How does he justify it.

He says, “The problem of this state is not somebody’s personal property.” Can he explain as to why the displaced Pundits are not allowed to get settled back in the state in clusters for security reasons. Is it the personal property of those who are living in Kashmir valley comfortably, which includes all shades of political parties of the valley? He further says in his letter, “I feel proud to say that we represent true face of India, i,e, that is Unity in Diversity”. What a wishful propostion? Does Unity in Diversity mean that Kashmiri Pundits the original residents of the state should live as refugees in their own home land some where in India but not in their own land Kashmir. The learned author of this letter suggests that there should be a sustainable dialogue. Can he please elaborate it ? What is sustainable dialogue? What does sustainable word mean? It has now become a proverbial word for the so-called pseudo secularist parties of Kashmir to repeat this word for their vote bank politics. Then dialogue with whom, by who and for what. Why should the people of Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmiri Pundits suffer for the so called problems of the people of Kashmir, when most of them want to live in peace and as such have no problem. So the ultimate solution is reorganization of the state of Jammu & Kashmir with a separate home land for Kashmiri Pundits within the valley of Kashmir, their original home land. People of Jammu and Ladakh want peace, prosperity, and development. So is the case of the forcibly displaced Pundits of the valley. The recent voting pattern for the parliamentary elections is a big writing on the wall for this. Let some body wise read it.

P.L.Khushu

On email.