Reopen routes for trade with Pak: Farooq Abdullah

Ferozepur: Batting for reopening of more routes for trade and transit with Pakistan, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah today said it was high time that both nations should promote “peace” for the betterment of people.

Abdullah, who was here on a private visit, was accompanied by Cabinet Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi and other senior officials.

He said it was time to bury the hatchets of the past, and usher into a cordial environment, conducive to the growth of economy.

Earlier, Abdullah arrived at the helipad in the Police Lines, from where he drove to Gurdwara Saragarhi Memorial. He paid tributes to the gallant martyrs of the Battle of Saragarhi. “It was my desire to visit this memorial,” said Abdullah, while lauding the sacrifice of the martyrs.

State Information Commissioner Anumeet Singh Sodhi, DC Gurpal Singh Chahal and SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena were also present. (AGENCY)