Renowned Oncologist Dr Dhar to provide consultations in Jammu today

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: Noted cancer expert Dr (Prof) A K Dhar, possessing vast background in bone marrow transplants and oncology, shall offer expert medical appointments to sufferers at Channi's HexaMed Hospital in Jammu on Saturday, October 24, spanning right between 11 AM and 1 PM.

This detail came directly from Dr Dhar during a Jammu press briefing, joined by hospital personnel. Dr Dhar stated that individuals newly diagnosed, persons seeking alternative therapeutic opinions, patients needing evaluation for current therapies, and citizens noticing unusual lumps, swollen lymph nodes or lingering signs can meet him. HexaMed representatives also supported the announcement regarding these vital clinical sessions scheduled for local cancer patients.

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An alumnus of Lucknow's King George Medical College plus Mumbai's Tata Memorial Hospital, Dr Dhar boasts an illustrious career. Having healed over 50,000 individuals, his expertise covers bone marrow transplants alongside blood malignancies like lymphoma, leukaemia, and multiple myeloma through decades of dedicated medical practice helping many afflicted sick persons.

Having served within Armed Forces Medical Services, he worked at top institutions like Delhi's Army Hospital Research and Referral alongside Mumbai's Tata Memorial Hospital. Furthermore, he actively advanced oncology care facilities, healthcare modernization programs, and educational standards across national medical establishments over long active years.

Dr Dhar maintains that every tumor sufferer deserves proper therapy. He strongly stresses that senior citizens must receive full oncology care, asserting that specialized medical centers critically shape successful recovery rates for vulnerable patients everywhere in life.