Renoir paintings stolen from provincial French museum

PARIS, Sept 8:

Valuable Renoir paintings were stolen early Tuesday from a small museum on the French Riviera, and investigators were hunting for the suspected thieves, police said.

Surveillance camera footage identified thieves entering the Renoir Museum in Cagnes-sur-Mer and stealing four paintings worth millions of euros, the town's mayor, Bryan Masson, said in a statement quoted by French media.

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An official with the regional police administration confirmed the theft and the hunt for suspects, and said an investigation is underway. The official, who wasn't authorized to be publicly named according to police policy, couldn't confirm the value of the paintings. (AP)