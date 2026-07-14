Renault launches Duster Adventure edition

CHENNAI, July 14: Renault India, the wholly owned subsidiary of Renault Group, today launched the Renault Duster Adventure Edition, a special edition of its iconic SUV, with prices starting at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Inspired by one of the themes most closely associated with the Duster nameplate in India, the Adventure Edition celebrates the spirit that helped make Duster a defining SUV for a generation of Indian customers.

The special edition was unveiled on Bastille Day by Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, and St phane Deblaise, CEO, Renault Group India. The occasion brought together Renault's French heritage and one of its most recognisable products in India, celebrating a vehicle conceived through French engineering excellence and embraced by Indian customers for the experiences it has come to represent.

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Speaking at the launch, St phane Deblaise said "iconic vehicles are remembered not simply for what they do, but for the place they earn in people's lives. Duster belongs to that rare category. Over the years, it became part of countless journeys and lasting memories for customers across India."

(UNI)