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Home / Business / Renault India sales up  27.9 pc at 3,293 units in July

Renault India sales up  27.9 pc at 3,293 units in July

NEW DELHI, Aug 2:  Renault India has reported a 27.9 per cent increase in domestic wholesales at 3,293 units in July 2026 as compared to 2,575 units in the same month last year. The company has registered double-digit year-on-year growth...

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Daily Excelsior
11:49 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Aug 2:  Renault India has reported a 27.9 per cent increase in domestic wholesales at 3,293 units in July 2026 as compared to 2,575 units in the same month last year.
The company has registered double-digit year-on-year growth for the eleventh consecutive month, Renault India said in a statement.
The performance was supported by sustained demand across Renault India's product portfolio and remained broadly aligned with overall industry growth during the month.
"Supported by sustained demand and recent product actions, Renault India remains focused on maintaining its growth momentum and strengthening its presence across key segments of the Indian passenger vehicle market," the company said. (PTI)
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