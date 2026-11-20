New Delhi, Nov 20: Justice Yashwant Varma has asserted that proceedings for his removal as a High Court judge cannot be continued following his resignation, arguing that he has ceased to hold office and any attempt to remove him would be without constitutional foundation.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh on September 10, circulated among MPs on Thursday, Varma asserted that he was innocent of the allegations relating to the discovery of burnt currency notes at his official residence and that his resignation on April 9 should not be construed as an acknowledgement or admission of wrongdoing or of the findings against him.

He was responding to a letter from the Lok Sabha secretariat on the findings of a probe panel set up by Speaker Om Birla.

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Declining to comment on the committee's report or participate in any further proceedings, he requested that his letter and its enclosures be placed before members of both Houses of Parliament and that the matter be closed.

Citing Article 217(1)(a) of the Constitution and a 1978 Constitution Bench judgment of the Supreme Court in Union of India vs Gopal Chandra Mishra, he argued that a High Court judge's resignation takes effect by its own force and does not require acceptance by the President or any other authority.

"Upon my resignation, proceedings directed towards my removal from office did not survive and cannot be continued," he wrote, arguing that the constitutional provisions governing the removal of judges apply only to those holding office.

Varma said he had participated in the inquiry before the Judges Inquiry Committee until April 9, when he tendered his resignation to the President with immediate effect.

He also referred to objections raised by him over the manner in which the inquiry was conducted and said he was reserving his right to challenge its findings.

The three-member inquiry committee had found all three charges against Varma proved in its report, which was tabled in Parliament on August 12.

The charges related to his failure to explain the presence, source and ownership of cash found at his official residence, failure to secure and preserve material evidence, and evasive and unsatisfactory explanations during the inquiry.

The controversy dates back to March 14, 2025, when burnt bundles of currency notes were found at Varma's official residence here following a fire.

A Supreme Court in-house committee subsequently examined the allegations, and its findings of misconduct led then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to recommend his removal.

Varma, then a judge of the Delhi High Court, was repatriated to the Allahabad High Court, his parent court. He took the oath there on April 5, 2025, but ceased to discharge judicial functions.

Nearly 150 MPs subsequently moved a notice seeking his removal, following which the Lok Sabha Speaker constituted the inquiry committee under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968.

Varma challenged the constitution of the committee in the Supreme Court, but his plea was rejected. He later withdrew from the inquiry, alleging lack of fairness and due process.

He had maintained that he was not in Delhi when the incident occurred and that no cash was recovered.

The committee, however, proceeded with the inquiry after his resignation and submitted its report to Parliament.

The resignation has not yet been formally notified. Legal experts have maintained that Varma has ceased to be a judge notwithstanding the absence of formal notification and that Parliament cannot proceed with his removal.

Under the Constitution, Supreme Court and High Court judges can leave office either by resignation or through removal by Parliament on grounds of proved misbehaviour or incapacity. The term 'impeachment', commonly used to describe the removal process, does not figure in the constitutional provisions governing the removal of judges. (Agencies)