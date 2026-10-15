Remembering People’s President

Dr Sudershan Kumar

sudershan.sk12@gmail.com

A personality drenched in simplicity, humility, patriotism and human values : it was none other than, Dr. Aval Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, an extraordinary son of the soil. On his birth anniversary, an insight into his legacy radiates innumerable life lessons. Dr Kalam rose from the modest surroundings of Rameshwarn to become one of the country's most respectful Aero space scientist, the architect of major Missile and Space programme, the "Missile man of India" and eventually the 11th President of India. Yet his greatest achievement was that he converted scientific success into a mission for national development and inspired millions of young Indians to dream beyond their circumstances. Dr Kalam was a stand out because he combined the mind of a scientist with the heart of a teacher. An epitome of modesty, knowledge, he possessed a rare ability to speak about the advanced science in language that ordinary citizens, school children and young students could understand. His associations with both India's space and defence programmes placed him among the key figures in the country's technological development. His public image as the "Missile Man" represented not aggression but technologically self-reliance and national confidence. In 2002, some thing unusual happened in India's political and constitutional history. A scientist without a traditional political background entered the Rashtrapati Bhavan and transformed the public perception of the presidency. He was soon affectionately known as the "People's President". Children waited eagerly to meet him, students listened to him with fascination; teachers regarded him as a role model; and ordinary citizens felt an unusual personal connection with him. He made the presidency appear less distant and more accessible. These extraordinary traits of Dr. Kalam hold a meaningful place in today's scenario which can be exemplary for the modern youth. Through this memoir, we delve into his legacy as we pay homage to him. In this memoir, the author has made an attempt to pen down Dr. Kalam's life as a child from Rameshwaram, dreamer to scientist, Missile Man of India, People's President, his personal recollection and interaction with Dr.Kalam, and the lessons for younger minds. He was born on 15th October 1931 in Rameshwarm, Tamil Nadu, in a modest family. His father, Jainulabdeen, was associated with the local community and operated boats used by pilgrims, while his mother, Ashiamma, was known for her caring nature. Kalam's family was not wealthy, but it was rich in values. He grew up in an atmosphere where religion, discipline, hard work, compassion and respect for others were part of everyday life. Perhaps the most remarkable feature of Kalam's childhood was the environment of religious harmony in which he grew up. Therefore this memoir is, therefore, not simply a story of a scientist who developed missiles or a President who occupied the highest constitutional office. It is a play of a humble human being who remained a teacher at heart through out his life. Dr. Kalam's close relationship with Hindu friends, teachers, including his association with the family of the famous Rameshwaram temple priest, became an important influencer on his understanding of India's pluralitist culture where he learnt an early lesson that religious identity shall never become a barrier to friendship, knowledge or national unity. His journey demonstrates an important truth. Greatness is not born from the privilege alone; it is created by character, perseverance, education and an unwavering commitment to a larger purpose. Dr. Kalam's greatness lay in the fact that when after reaching the highest position he never allowed power, fame or achievement to separate him from ordinary people.

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As a Young Boy

Dr. Kalam understood the dignity of work. During his school days he helped in supplementing his family income by distributing news papers. The early morning newspaper rounds were not merely a means of earning money. They taught him punctuality, responsibility, perseverance and self reliance. These qualities later became important elements of his personality as a scientist and as a national leader. The most important lessons from Dr. Kalam's childhood is the power of a good teacher. His science teacher, Sivasusramania Iyer, encouraged his interest in science and helped him to understand that education could break social and economic barriers. Another teacher Iyaduori Soloman, strengthened his confidence and encouraged him to develop faith in his own abilities. Dr. Kalam later repeatedly emphasized that teachers have the powers to shape the destiny of young minds.

As the Missile man of India

After completing his studies, Kalam entered the world of science and technology. He worked with India's emerging space and defence programmes and later to the integrated guided missile development program earned him the popular title of "Missile Man of India."

11th President of India in 2002

Dr. Kalam became the 11th President of India. His election to the highest constitutional office was extra ordinary because he came from a scientific and academic background rather than a traditional political career.More importantly, he did not allow the grandeur of the Rashtrapati Bhavan to separate him from ordinary citizens particularly children and students. He became popularly known as "People's President. The most beautiful aspect of his presidency was perhaps his continuing relationship with students. He did not regard students merely as an audience, he regarded them as partners in nation-building. His presidency ended in 2007, but his role as a teacher did not. In fact, teaching and disseminating knowledge became increasingly central to his life. He served as a professor, mentor and inspirational speaker and continued to travel across to interact with students. Even in the final moments of his life, he was doing what he loved i.e teaching young minds. On 27 July 2015, while delivering a lecture to the students at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong, he collapsed and passed away.

Lessons from Kalam's life to young minds

It is worth while to mention here that Dr.APJ. Abdul Kalam's life offer several powerful lessons for today's generation. First, dream big; Dr. Kalam repeatedly emphasized the importance of dreams. Young people should not allow poverty, social circumstances, failure, or lack of initial opportunities to determine the limits of their aspirations. Second, convert dreams into goals; according to Dr. Kalam, a dream becomes meaningful only when it is supported by education, planning, discipline, and persistent efforts. Kalam's life shows that success is not produced over night, Third, respect, education and teachers; Dr. Kalam never forgot the teachers, who influenced him. His own life demonstrates that a teacher can ignite a spark that can continue to burn for decades. Fourth, accept failure with courage; his unsuccessful attempt to join the Indian Air-force did not end his aspirations. Instead he forced the other path though science and engineering. Young people should learn to treat setbacks as opportunities to reassure and move forward. Fifth, remain humble after and achieving success; Dr. Kalam occupied some of the country's most prestigious positions, yet remained remarkably simple, in his habits and accessible to students. His humility was as significant as his achievements. Sixth, use knowledge for policy; Education should not be pursued merely for obtaining a degree a job or personal wealth. Knowledge acquiring encompasses greater meaning when it contributes to family, society and the nation. Dr. Kalam did not ask every young person to become a scientist or join government service. His message was broader, whatever professions are chosen; science, medicine, education, business, administration, the armed forces or any other field, one can contribute to India by performing one's responsibilities honestly and excellently. Dr.Kalam's life therefore presents a powerful equation to young India. Dream + Knowledge + Hard work + Discipline + Character + National Commitment= Meaningful Success.

Author's Close Interaction with Dr. Kalam

The author had the rare privelige of interacting closely with Dr.Kalam. At different stages of his distinguished career as Director General DRDO, Principal scientific Advisor to Government of India, and later as President of India. The association continued in varying capacities until his untimely demise. Among the many cherished memories of my association with Dr.Kalam, one that remains particularly vivid is our meeting in Tech Area at around 5A.M. during historic Shakti-98 nuclear tests in May 1998.Another memorable occasion was accompanying Dr Kalam to Jodhpur on 10th July 2008, where he delivered lecture. His interaction with students and an audience once again demonstrated his extraordinary abilities to inspire young minds and communicate complex ideas with simplicity, warmth, and conviction. My personal last meeting with Dr. Kalam took place at 10 Raja ji Marg, New Delhi on 14th September 2014, when I had privilege of meeting him personally to extend a formal invitation to him for my daughter's marriage. These encounters spread across different phases of Dr. Kalam's journey provided me the unique opportunity to observe him closely not only as a celebrated Missile Man and The People's President of India but also as a humble, warm hearted and deeply inspiring human being fully accomplished with simplicity, accessibility. His unwaverving commitment to the nation continue to remain unforgettable memories of my association with him. It is quite appropriate to mention here that in an age dominated by technology, social media and rapid change, the message of Dr. Kalam remains remarkably contemporary; technology must be combined with character; knowledge with wisdom; ambitions with responsibility; and personal success must ultimately be for the welfare of the society. The greatest tribute we can offer him is therefore not to remember him with words, but to transform his dreams into action. The body of Dr. Kalam may have left us but his vision continue to inspire India.