Remembering Dogri Poet Krishen Smailpuri

O P Sharma

opsharmajournalist@gmail.com

Krishen Smailpuri, most prominent Dogri poet and Urdu writer, was among the early recipients of Sahitya Akademi Award during 1975 for his book of Dogri poetry composition: "Mere Dogri Geet". But his reputation and popularity shot up when his Dogri song "Palla Sipahiya Dogre Aa, doo din chuttiyan ….. was released at a function . These sweet songs are considered symbolic of the Dogra culture, valour and simplicity and which have rightly captured the hearts of numerous persons including the Army soldiers.This particular song was sung by Melody Queen, Lata Mangeshkar, who was later bestowed top honour: " Bharat Ratna". This song became very popular among the Indian people, particularly our Security Forces for its sweetness voice musical tune, tender sentiments and melodious musical rendering. This also led to popularity of the poet and the promotion of the Dogri language.

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Krishen Smailpuri's this melodious song vividly depicts the sentiments of a Dogra soldier's wife, who being pained by long separation, calls her husband to bewitching lush green field and enchanting hills. She argues that the multi-coloured flowers on hills are also eagerly waiting for him.

Various social and literary organizations are celebrating his birth anniversary on September 8 recalling his contribution to the Dogri language, its literature and also enriching Dogras culture. I hada chance to meet and listen to this proud son of Duggar!

Pioneer Dogri Poet

Krishen Smailpuri is a name which shines on the Dogri literary horizon as a Dogri poet, Urdu writer and also a short-term journalist. Besides, he also has to his credit the Urdu publication, Firdouse Wattan, a commendable work highlighting his love for the Duggar and depicts his high sense of patriotism.

Born on September 8, 1900 in a lower middle class family at Smailpur, a village about 16 Kms from Jammu, where his father Pt Sunder Dass was a deeply religious person. At the age of six years, he lost his mother, which had left a long lasting impact on him.

In the meanwhile, he shifted to his maternal uncle, Pt Agya Ram, who was a Superintendent in the Khatar Tawaza (now Hospitality and Protocol Department of J&K Government) at Jammu. But the boy did not carry on studies well and left the school after the middle class. Interestingly, he had developed interest in drama, music and singing. In due course of time his creative talent found expression in his verses depicting patriotic themes and deep human emotions. His literary career started first with poetry in Urdu. His poems sung at the annual conference of Dogra Saddar Sabha, Jammu got him applause and winning an award too. Smailpuri made an in-depth study of famed Urdu poets like Daag, Mirza Ghalib, Amir Minae and Josh Malhabadi and acquired fair knowledge about Urdu literature. For language and style, he was highly impressed by the Urdu poet Daag. His literary journey then had begun and after marriage he moved out of his uncle's house.

Lataji Sung Dogri lyric

It is a hard fact, that writers and poets in our country cannot survive on the earnings from their writings alone. They have to work on something else as well for their livelihood. However, of course, only few exceptions are there of writers who make living out of their literary creations. The position is much more difficult and depressing on the Dogri scene. There are very few publishers ready to put out Dogri literature, pay handsomely to the authors and ensure mass circulation of the books for wider readership. The budding writers essentially have often to become self-publishers, with no expertise in printing, publishing experience or effective marketing and distribution of their books. The results are not difficult to visualize or predict. The situation is, however, slowly but steadily changing !

Shift to literary Journey

Krishen Smailpuri, started a brave venture of a Urdu weekly, Jannat from Sialkote (now in Pakistan) during 1927 but it did not succeed due to financial difficulties. He worked with a private concern for sometime but his attachment for the homeland attracted him back to Jammu where he got a job as a Preacher (Updeshak) in the Dharamarth Trust, which gave him opportunity to write as well. He came out with his first publication: Vaishno Katha, the first copy of which he offered at the holy Durbar of Vaishno Devi. Soonafter the start of the Radio Station, Jammu, Krishen Smailpuri joined it as a copyist and got acquainted with the medium of communication.

Step by Step March

Subsequently, he took up writing poetry in Dogri which included ghazals, geets, poems but it was much later that these were published in a book form. His sense of patriotism and love for the Duggar is reflected aptly in these words:

Surge di Gall nayen La Aarie,

Yas Apne Desa da Gaa Aarie

(Oh companion, don't talk about any paradise; you just sing praises about our own mother-land)

He penned down nearly 200 lyrics which gave boost to Smailpuri's prestige as a Dogri poet. He is acclaimed in expressing in chaste Dogri besides being simple and straight forward style while giving expression to deep human sentiments.

Proud Legacy

The Smailpur village has offered three eminent personalities: the mature and clean political leader, Pt Prem Nath Dogra and two literary figures: Krishen Smailpuri and Tara Smailpuri both of whom were recipients of the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award in Dogri.

Always clad in traditional Dogri dress of Churidar Pyjama and Kurta, Smailpuri was also honoured by the J&K State Academy of Art, Culture and Languages during 1963-64. Born on September 8, 1900, Kishen Smailpuri, prominent Dogri poet breathed his last on January 27, 1981 leaving behind a distinct literary legacy.

The author is a Jammu-based veteran journalist

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