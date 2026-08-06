Remains of Indian seafarer killed in Black Sea attack reaches Kanpur; family refuses last rites

KANPUR, Aug 5: The mortal remains of Merchant Navy chief officer Sagar Gupta, who was killed in a Black Sea attack amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, were brought to his native place in Kanpur on Wednesday, 18 days after the incident, with his family demanding 'martyr' status and compensation.

The grieving family has refused to perform his last rites until the government accepted their demands.

Besides 'martyr' status and financial compensation, they have also demanded a government job for Sagar's wife.

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The seafarer's body has been kept in a deep freezer until the demands are addressed, a local official said on condition of anonymity.

Heart-rending scenes unfolded at the family's residence in Shastri Nagar as Sagar's wife, Shalu, mother Ramadevi, and other relatives broke down on seeing the coffin.

Manish Gupta, the bereaved elder brother, draped the coffin with the Tricolour, saying, "The family has sought official honours from the government but has received no assurance."

Speaking to reporters, Puja Gupta, Sagar's niece, questioned the delay in bringing back his body and demanded that he be recognised as a martyr.

"My uncle died while serving between two countries. He deserves martyr status," she added. She demanded a government job for Sagar's widow, saying she would have to raise the couple's two young children – a five-year-old daughter and an eight-month-old son.

The family has also sought Rs 2 crore as compensation.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the government's response, Puja said assurances alone were not enough and questioned why it took nearly 18 days for the body to be repatriated.

She said the family would not allow the cremation until their demands are met and asserted that they were prepared to continue their protest.

"Anyone who wants to come can come, but the body will not be taken for the last rites. If martyr status is not granted, we will all die here by pouring kerosene on ourselves," Puja added.

On July 18, Sagar ( 37) was killed after commercial vessel MV Omorfi came under a drone attack in the Black Sea.

Family members lauded Sagar for displaying "exceptional courage" for first helping eight crew members reach safety before being struck down by another drone attack.

Sagar had last spoken to his wife on July 17. Four days later, on July 21, one of his colleagues allegedly informed them over the phone that the vessel had come under a drone attack in the Black Sea and Sagar had been killed.

They also claimed that officials from the shipping company later contacted them regarding the incident.

Commissioner of Police, Raghubir Lal, told PTI that the district administration and police had jointly written to the Ministries of External Affairs and Home Affairs, following which the government facilitated the repatriation of Sagar's body to Kanpur.

"The body has been handed over to the family. They have not yet performed the last rites due to certain demands. We are looking into the matter," the commissioner said, declining to comment further.

Several public representatives and senior officials, including Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi, MLAs Surendra Maithani and Amitabh Bajpai, District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh and Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vipin Tada, visited the family to offer condolences.

Sagar is survived by his wife, five-year-old daughter Gauri, seven-month-old son Krishna, his mother, elder brother and other family members. (PTI)