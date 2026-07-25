Remain united in fight against terrorism: LG to society

Sinha meets family of martyr cop

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 24: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today visited Lalpora, Beerwah, Budgam to meet the family members of martyr J&K Police's Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, who laid down his life in the line of duty during a terror attack in Anantnag earlier this week.

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He paid heartfelt tribute to the brave policeman and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family. He said the entire nation is proud of brave heart Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, whose courage, sacrifice, and devotion to duty will remain etched in our collective memory. Click here to watch video

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized that the martyr's ideals of love for duty and honor for the motherland will continue to inspire generations in building a peaceful and prosperous Union Territory. He assured the family that the administration stands firmly with them and will ensure their well-being and dignity. He also assured full support to the family until martyr Ashiq Hussain Qureshi's son finishes his studies and becomes eligible for a compassionate government appointment.

Sinha highlighted the significant progress achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in dismantling the terror ecosystem and reaffirmed his resolve to eliminate terrorism from Jammu Kashmir. He urged the entire society, especially youth of Jammu Kashmir, to draw strength from the martyr's dedication and devotion to Maa Bharti and remain united in the fight against terrorism.