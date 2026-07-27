Remain connected not only with education but also with cultural, spiritual values: LG

‘True knowledge realized through humility’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the sacred Harbah festival at Anantnag and paid obeisance to Mata Sidh Lakshmi. He also extended greetings to all the devotees who participated in the annual Hawan.

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Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said the Harbah festival is a profound moment of devotion, gratitude, and inner experience. He emphasized that Teerathraj Lok Bhawan at Anantnag, with its tranquil and divine surroundings, stands as a living symbol of India's eternal spiritual tradition.

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"Every stone, every stream, and every breath here conveys the immortal consciousness of our sanatan culture and spiritual heritage which has guided humanity for centuries along the path of truth, compassion, and dharma," he said.

Highlighting the historical significance of the sacred temple, he recalled its ancient name Lokpunya as mentioned in Kalhana's Rajatarangini. The Lieutenant Governor noted that the annual Hawan and flag hoisting are rekindling the flame of devotion, service, sacrifice, patience and social harmony.

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted the challenges of modern life, observing that while science and technology have brought the world closer, they have also led to rising loneliness and division. He stressed that spiritual values must remain the foundation of society and underlined the importance of unity, compassion, and respect for all.

"The Harbah festival reminds us that true devotion manifests as service to humanity, mutual respect, and selfless love," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also laid out his vision for a peaceful and prosperous society and made three key appeals to the people. The Lieutenant Governor said spiritual values must guide individual and institutional conduct to build trust and prosperity. He said mental and spiritual health must be given equal importance alongside physical strength in today's fast-paced life and youth responsibility must be nurtured through selfless action and dedication to the nation.

Calling upon the younger generation of Jammu Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor urged them to remain connected not only with modern education but also with cultural and spiritual values.

"True knowledge is realized through humility, and its strength becomes sacred when used in the service of others," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Brij Lal Bhat; Swami Sriram Charana Aravinda Dasa, Director Projects, ISKCON; Javid Iqbal Mattoo, DIG South Kashmir; Amod Ashok Nagpure, SSP Anantnag; Dr. Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag; Sanjay Koul, President, All Minority Employees Association Kashmir; senior officials of Police and Civil Administration, members of Teerathraj Sidh Lakshmi Peeth Trust, prominent citizens and devotees in large numbers were present.