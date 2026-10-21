Religious sentiments hurt: AAP files complaint over cockroach effigy, seeks FIR

NEW DELHI, Oct 20: AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday filed a complaint with the LG and the Delhi Police commissioner against the organisers of a Ramlila in Pitampura for burning the effigy of a cockroach, saying the act had hurt religious sentiments.

In his complaint, Bharadwaj sought the registration of an FIR against the organisers of the Shri Keshav Ramlila Committee, Delhi minister and committee member Kapil Mishra, who was also the chief guest at the event, and other organisers.

Mishra hit out at the AAP, saying those affected by the cockroach effigy were "termites" of the country's politics.

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The 30-ft cockroach effigy was put up at the DDA ground in Netaji Subhash Place in Pitampura alongside effigies of demon king Ravan, his brother Kumbhakaran and son Meghnad.

The cockroach effigy has drawn attention as it comes in the wake of protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar by the Cockroach Janta Party.

The event organisers said the cockroach effigy was aimed at raising awareness about filth and the health problems associated with it.

Bharadwaj said in his complaint that the organisers' decision to burn the cockroach effigy along with the traditional effigies had hurt religious sentiments and sought the removal of photographs, videos and other promotional material related to it from media and social media platforms.

He also said if the FIR is not registered, he would move court.

Hitting out at the AAP, Mishra said, "The cockroach effigy is being burnt and those affected by it are termites of the country's politics."

He claimed that various groups had come together to conspire against the country and the truth would ultimately prevail.

The giant cockroach effigy went up in flames in the evening, with the event drawing a large crowd. (PTI)