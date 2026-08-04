Relief Organization expands social security net for Migrants via NFSA Database integration

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: In a major push to strengthen social protection for migrant families, the Relief & Rehabilitation Organization, in coordination with the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and the Social Welfare Department, is integrating nearly 50,000 migrant families into the National Food Security Act (NFSA) database.

Founded on the Government's policy framework-including S.O. 389 (16.09.2021), S.O. 392 (13.08.2024), and S.O. 393 (13.08.2024)-this exercise transitions the migrant ration card from a simple food entitlement card into a gateway for broader social welfare benefits without altering existing entitlements, recognized migrant status, or relief provisions.

Advertisement

Through door-to-door outreach, e-KYC facilitation, and field-level coordination, over 3,000 migrant families have been assisted so far. Integration into the national database has eliminated access barriers to pensions, medical care, and financial assistance.

A total of 1,625 old-age pensions, 114 widow pensions, and 88 disability pensions have been verified and sanctioned. Sanctions have also been issued for two State Marriage Assistance Scheme (SMAS) cases and two tricycles for persons with disabilities.

The exercise has facilitated seamless entry into schemes like Ayushman Bharat, student scholarships, and marriage assistance.

The Month-Long Outreach Drive from Aug 3 to Aug 31 will ensure maximum coverage, a new phase of special awareness and facilitation camps is taking place across migrant camps, zones, and locations in Jammu and Udhampur.

Organized under the overall supervision of Dr. Arvind Karwani, Relief & Rehabilitation Commissioner (M), J&K, these camps offer on-site support. Common Service Centre (CSC) operators are deployed across all locations to help eligible migrants complete online scheme applications free of cost.

The Relief & Rehabilitation Organization reaffirms its commitment to taking social security benefits directly to the grassroots and ensuring no eligible migrant family is left behind.