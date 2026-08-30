Relief Commissioner reviews delivery of essential services in migrant camps

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr. Arvind Karwani, Relief and Rehabilitation (M), J&K to review the status of delivery of essential services in the migrant camps, ongoing developmental works and proposed maintenance, upkeep, and repair works for the current financial year in migrant camps. The progress of extension of social sector schemes to the eligible migrant beneficiaries was also reviewed.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Relief Organization and Nodal Officers from the allied Government Departments like Jal Shakti Department, Public Works Department(R&B), Jammu Power Development Corporation, Urban Environmental Engineering Department, Health Department, School Education, Garden & Parks Department, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Labour & Employment Department, Skill Development Department and Rural Development Department. Tehsildars/Camp Commandants of respective areas also attended.

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While reviewing the status of basic amenities like safe drinking water, power supply and sanitation in the camps, the Relief & Rehabilitation Commissioner instructed the officers of the Jal Shakti Department to take all requisite measures to ensure uninterrupted water supply in the migrant camps and press adequate water tanker supply in the operation to supplement the water shortage.

It was apprised by the concerned Executive Engineers that both the short term and long term measures are being taken to redress the water supply issue. As a long term solution, the department is conceiving a major project with tentative financial implication of about Rs 10 Cr for improvement/augmentation of the water supply in Jagti Township. Dr Karwani also emphasised upon conducting of water quality tests at frequent intervals to ensure clean and hygienic drinking water supply.

The Executive Engineer PWD(R&B) apprised that the major/renovation works in all migrant camps which, inter-alia includes repair/renovation of more than 200 building blocks and about 5000 flats and community halls etc in all migrant camps in Jammu will be taken up shortly, as tender finalisation is in closing stages. Pertinent to mention that the Government has recently accorded administrative approval involving financial implications of Rs.82.45 Cr for these works. Besides, PWD(R&B) is formulating a comprehensive project for development of internal roads/lanes, development of parks and face lifting of all migrant schools, health dispensaries and Sub-District Hospital Jagti.

Dr Karwani emphasised upon conducting a structural audit of all buildings. The PWD (R&B) was instructed to ensure repair/renovation works are taken up in order of priority basis to be fixed in due consultation with the public and concerned camp commandants.

The UEED apprised that Sewage Treatment Plants involving financial implications of about Rs 11.5 Cr have been finalised for Migrant Camps Nagrota, Muthi-Buta Nagar and Purkhoo, on the lines of similar STP functional at Jagti township and work will be started shortly.

Senior officers of the Relief Organization were directed to ensure weekly visits in the camps assigned to them as per the duty roster and take stock of all development works and grievances of the camp inmates including those related to immovable properties in Kashmir Valley.