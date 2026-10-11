Relief Comm inspects progress of development works in migrant camps

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: Relief and Rehabilitation (M) Dr. Arvind Karwani today inspected progress of ongoing developmental works in migrant camps, besides convening a public hearing at Mini-Township Jagti.

He was accompanied by senior officers of the Relief Organization and Nodal Officers from the allied Government Departments like Jal Shakti Department, Public Works Department (R&B), Jammu Power Development Corporation, Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED) , Jammu Municipal Corporation and Tehsildars/Camp Commandants.

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The PWD(R&B) Nagrota apprised about the major/renovation works started in all migrant camps since last month. The works include repair/renovation of more than 200 building blocks and about 5000 flats and community halls etc in all migrant camps across Jammu.

Dr Karwani emphasised upon ensuring structural audit of all buildings and good quality of works, in due consultation with the public and concerned camp commandants. He reviewed the extension of benefits of the social sector schemes to eligible migrants. He also attended an outreach camp at Jagti organized by the Relief & Rehabilitation Organization in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department. The officials generated awareness about various social sector schemes and facilitated applicants in filling of application forms, free of any cost.

The Relief & Rehabilitation Commissioner also reviewed the status of basic amenities like safe drinking water, power supply and sanitation in the camp. The water supply infrastructure damaged due to losses in floods last year has been fully renovated and all the bore wells and hand pumps have also been made fully functional. He instructed the officers of the Jal Shakti Department to take all requisite measures to ensure uninterrupted water supply in the migrant camps and ensure regular water quality tests. It was apprised that as a long term solution, the Jal Shakti Department has conceived a major project with tentative financial implication of about Rs 10 Cr for improvement/augmentation of the water supply in Jagti Township.

The UEED apprised that Sewage Treatment Plants involving financial implications of about Rs 11.5 Cr have been finalised for Migrant Camps Nagrota, Muthi-Buta Nagar and Purkhoo on the lines of STP functional at Jagti township and work on the same will commence shortly, thereby fulfilling a long pending demand. Besides, the existing STP at Jagti is proposed to be upgraded with a financial implication of about Rs 4.5 Cr.