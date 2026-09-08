Relief and rescue operations underway on war footing in flood affected areas: Nityanand

Samastipur, Sept 8: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Ujiarpur BJP MP Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that the Centre and Bihar governments are standing firmly with people affected by floods and that relief and rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing across several affected districts of the state.

Rai visited flood-affected areas of the Mohanpur block in Samastipur district to review relief and rescue operations. During his field visit, he met affected families and took stock of their problems and immediate requirements.

The union minister inspected community kitchens, animal shelters and medical camps being operated by the administration. He also reviewed arrangements for providing safe drinking water to people in the affected areas.

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Rai travelled by boat to inspect several villages and hamlets in Mohanpur block that have been affected by the rising water level of the Ganga and surrounded by waterlogging.

During the visit, he distributed relief materials among people stranded or affected by the floods and sought feedback from families regarding the facilities and assistance being provided by the administration.

Rai said that no flood-affected family would be allowed to face hardship and that the government was making every effort to ensure that relief materials and essential services reach affected people without delay.

He directed officials to ensure the timely delivery of relief materials and other essential facilities to flood-hit residents and to maintain continuous monitoring of the affected areas. (Agencies)