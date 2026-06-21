From Addiction to Awakening

Yoga's Transformative Role in Building a Nasha Mukt Bharat

Anu Mahajan

A nation's true strength lies not merely in its economic prosperity or technological advancement, but in the health, character and aspirations of its youth. When young minds are nurtured with discipline, purpose and sound values, the nation advances with confidence and vigour. Conversely, when they succumb to the scourge of addiction, the very foundations of society begin to weaken. Today, substance abuse has emerged as one of the most formidable social, health and economic challenges confronting our country.

Advertisement

Recognising the gravity of this threat, the Government of India launched the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment with the vision of creating a drug-free India. Initially introduced in 272 vulnerable districts and subsequently expanded across the nation, the campaign seeks to generate awareness, reduce the demand for narcotic substances, facilitate treatment and rehabilitation and encourage active citizen participation in the fight against addiction. The initiative is founded upon a three-pronged strategy encompassing law enforcement, public awareness and rehabilitation.

However, an important question warrants reflection: Can the police, administration, and government agencies alone eradicate the menace of drugs? The answer is an unequivocal no.

The battle against addiction must be waged not only on the streets but also within our homes, educational institutions, workplaces and communities. Every citizen must become a stakeholder in this national mission.

Yoga: A Powerful Weapon Against Addiction

While medical intervention and professional counselling play indispensable roles in rehabilitation, Yoga offers a holistic, sustainable and transformative pathway towards recovery. During my years as a yoga instructor and counsellor, I have witnessed first-hand how disciplined yogic practice has helped individuals regain confidence, emotional stability and control over their lives.

The ancient sages of India understood that addiction originates not merely within the body but also within the restless and undisciplined mind. Yoga addresses both dimensions simultaneously.

Drug addiction is frequently driven by stress, anxiety, loneliness, emotional distress, diminished self-control and an inability to manage cravings. Through the disciplined practice of Yoga individuals gradually regain mastery over their minds and thoughts . The following yogic practices can play a significant role in this transformative journey:

Anulom Vilom Pranayama

This simple yet profoundly effective breathing practice balances the nervous system and calms the mind.

Regular practice alleviates anxiety, emotional instability and stress-major triggers underlying substance abuse. It promotes mental clarity and helps recovering individuals regain emotional equilibrium.

Bhramari Pranayama

Often referred to as the "Humming Bee Breath," Bhramari induces a state of deep relaxation.

The soothing vibrations generated during its practice help reduce agitation, anger and mental restlessness. Individuals struggling with cravings frequently experience a remarkable sense of calm through its regular practice.

Nadi Shodhana Pranayama

Known as Alternate Nostril Breathing, this pranayama harmonises both hemispheres of the brain and enhances concentration.

It helps restore mental discipline and emotional balance, both of which are essential during the process of recovery.

Kapalabhati

Kapalabhati revitalises the body and enhances mental alertness.

When practised under proper guidance, it can assist individuals in overcoming the lethargy and mental dullness often associated with addiction and withdrawal.

Vajrasana

This simple seated posture improves digestion and cultivates mental steadiness. Practising Vajrasana after meals nurtures patience and mindfulness, enabling individuals to become more aware of their impulses and behavioural patterns.

Sukhasana and Meditation:

Many addictions arise from an inability to remain at peace with one's own thoughts.

Meditation cultivates self-awareness and introspection. It enables individuals to observe cravings without succumbing to them. Over time, it strengthens willpower and reduces dependence upon external stimulants for happiness and fulfilment.

Surya Namaskar

A complete mind-body discipline, Surya Namaskar enhances physical fitness, elevates energy levels, strengthens self-confidence and promotes hormonal balance. The sense of achievement and vitality derived from regular practice often replaces the fleeting satisfaction sought through intoxicating substances.

Building Inner Strength

The greatest gift of Yoga is not merely flexibility or physical fitness; it is self-mastery.

Yoga inculcates discipline, awareness, restraint and contentment. It enables individuals to realise that genuine happiness does not arise from chemicals or intoxicants, but from inner harmony and balance.

A person who embraces Yoga as a way of life develops greater resilience against temptation, stress, and negative influences. In this manner, Yoga serves not only as a means of rehabilitation but also as a powerful instrument of prevention.

The First Pledge: Let De-Addiction Begin at Home

As a society, we often condemn drug addiction while ignoring our own unhealthy dependencies.

If we truly wish to create a Nasha Mukt Bharat, let us begin with ourselves.

Let every citizen take a simple yet profound pledge:

"I will identify one habit or addiction that controls me and make a sincere effort to overcome it."

It may be excessive tea, coffee, tobacco, unhealthy food, overeating, social media, excessive screen time or any habit without which we feel uncomfortable.

Why is this important?

Because overcoming addiction, even in its mildest form, teaches us self-control.

A society that learns self-discipline at home creates citizens who are less vulnerable to destructive addictions outside the home.

The journey towards a drug-free India must therefore begin with personal transformation.

The Second Pledge: Every Citizen a Sentinel

The fight against drugs cannot be left solely to the police, narcotics department or government agencies.

Every father must become vigilant.

Every mother must become observant.

Every brother and sister must become supportive guardians.

Every teacher must become a mentor.

Every neighbour must become a responsible citizen.

If families communicate openly, monitor behavioural changes, provide emotional support and intervene early, countless lives can be saved.

Drug addiction flourishes in silence.

Awareness, compassion and vigilance are its greatest enemies.

Let us therefore take a second pledge:

"I will act as a responsible guardian in my family and community and contribute actively towards the eradication of drug abuse."

A National Movement for a Better Tomorrow

The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan is not merely a government programme; it is a national movement. Its success depends not only upon policies and enforcement but also upon public participation and collective responsibility. Millions have already been reached through awareness campaigns, educational institutions, community programmes and rehabilitation initiatives across the country.

India gave the world the timeless wisdom of yoga. Today, that wisdom can once again serve humanity by helping individuals break free from addiction and rediscover purpose, dignity and health.

Let us unite as one nation.

Let us choose awareness over ignorance, discipline over dependence and yoga over intoxication. Together, let us build a healthier, stronger and truly Nasha Mukt Bharat.

(The author is Yoga Expert, Instructor and Counsellor)