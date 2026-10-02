Reliance plans Rs 1 lakh crore investment  in Andhra Pradesh, says Anant Ambani

MADANAPALLE, (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 2: Reliance Industries plans to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh to set up compressed biogas plants, creating more than 3 lakh jobs and generating nearly Rs 60,000 crore in revenue for the state over the coming decades, the company's executive director Anant M Ambani said on Friday.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Rayalaseema Horticulture Hub and Indian School of Agriculture in Madanapalle, Ambani said the investment would support the state's transition towards cleaner energy while creating new opportunities for farmers.

"Our kisans, who ensure India's food security, will now strengthen India's energy security too - making India self-reliant in energy," he said.

"That is why Reliance Industries is grateful to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the opportunity to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in the state to set up compressed biogas (CBG) plants."

CBG is a renewable fuel produced by processing organic waste such as agricultural residue, animal dung, food waste and other biomass into methane-rich gas that can be used as a cleaner alternative to conventional natural gas, including in transport, industry and commercial applications.

Beyond reducing waste and emissions, CBG can help cut dependence on imported fossil fuels, create new markets for agricultural and organic waste, generate rural jobs and income, and support a more circular economy by converting waste into energy and nutrient-rich bio-manure.

"These (CBG plants) will create over 3 lakh jobs and bring nearly Rs 60,000 crore in revenue to the state over the next decades," he said.

He also said Reliance was investing in clean-energy projects in Rayalaseema and pursuing opportunities in advanced manufacturing.

Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, cited state government data showing that Andhra Pradesh had approved 388 mega projects since June 2024, with investment commitments exceeding Rs 14 lakh crore and potential employment of nearly 11 lakh people. About a third of those investments are headed to the Rayalaseema region, he said.

The Reliance executive said the group would continue supporting the Indian School of Agriculture through strategic investment, digital capabilities, technical expertise and industry partnerships.

"I request you: Treat me as a son of Andhra," Ambani told Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

"Today, we are not just laying foundation stones. We are laying the foundations for rural enterprise, stronger villages, a more sustainable India, and most importantly, for improving the lives of our farmers," he said.

The proposed horticulture hub, backed by an investment of Rs 40,000 crore, will seek to promote technology-driven agriculture in the Rayalaseema region, he added.

"Today, the Rayalaseema Horticulture Hub, backed by Rs 40,000 crore, brings the rising sun of India's growth to Rayalaseema," Ambani said.

He said the Indian School of Agriculture would combine artificial intelligence and modern technology with farmers' traditional knowledge, with applications ranging from pest prediction and drone-based crop monitoring to precision irrigation, robotics and price intelligence.

"Here in this School, Artificial Intelligence will meet the Traditional Intelligence of Bharat's hard-working Kisans," he said.

Ambani said Reliance's Jio would collaborate with the Indian School of Agriculture to take its training programmes to millions of farmers in Indian languages through virtual classrooms in villages. Rural youth could be trained as digitally enabled extension workers, he added.

Jio has also developed a platform called Jio Krishi, which offers products aimed at farmers, while Reliance has established a research and development centre for bio-energy development in Jamnagar, he said.

Ambani also said Reliance would explore cooperation between the Indian School of Agriculture and Vantara's proposed university for wildlife and veterinary sciences.

He said the initiative could help make agriculture a more attractive career for young Indians by giving them access to technology, skills and entrepreneurship opportunities within their villages.

"Let us give them the skills, technology and enterprise to build successful futures in their own villages," Ambani said. (PTI)