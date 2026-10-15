Reliance Jio Platforms to launch 6G, take business model overseas: MD Akash Ambani

Excelsior Correspondent

Mumbai, Oct 15: Reliance Jio Platforms Managing Director Akash Mukesh Ambani today stated that the company plans to usher in the 6G era in India and take the company's successful business model to overseas markets, by partnering with other companies across the world.

While addressing a press conference, Akash said, "6G is on our horizon. What this really means is that we will do 6G as a software upgrade rather than a new infrastructure buildout."

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Speaking about the company's plans to take its business model outside India, Akash Ambani said, "Our international road map is very different and a unique playbook that we are trying to pioneer in the world. What we think is the end-to-end technology stack that we have created, deployed and operated gives us an ability to partner with telecom partners across the world, and do this in a capex-like manner".

He said that the plan is to be an end-to-end technology stack. Being a managed service partner to enable future growth vectors for our international partners would be the preferred model, he stated.

"We have the ability to do that. We have showcased it in India in one of the most complex markets. We believe there is a huge market opportunity all across the world including the developed and developing nations," Jio Platforms MD Akash Ambani said at the pre-IPO press conference.

Isha Ambani, a director in the company, underlined the importance of making it accessible for shareholders to come in and grow their wealth along with the growth in the company.

She said, "I think a part of Reliance's philosophy, and one that really has been passed on to us from our grandfathers' time, is to create shareholder value."

The company is offering 27 crore new equity shares in the price band of between Rs 1,065 and Rs 1,119 per share to investors to make it at Rs 30,213 crore issuance at the upper end of the price band, which will be the largest IPO in India ever.

The Jio Platforms initial public offering (IPO) is the first such issuance from Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and is set to be open between October 21 and October 23.

Uday Kotak, Veteran banker and Chairman, Kotak Investment Banking said, "The valuation at which shares of the largest telco are being offered is cheaper than its closest rival, a day after Jio Platforms announced its pricing band for its initial public offering."

Care has been taken to ensure the upcoming offer is priced "attractive" for investors to make returns, he said, adding that the parent Reliance Industries has always believed in making it so since its own IPO in 1977.

"Jio is priced at 34 times consolidated earnings for FY26, while its closest rival is trading at 41 times, he said.

"Jio platforms, on a relative basis, have made it attractive for investors," added Uday Kotak.