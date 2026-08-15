Reliance Digital brings Digital India Sale Crazy Offers on I-Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Reliance Digital, India's largest consumer electronics retailer today launched D.I.S.C.O. (Digital India Sale Crazy Offers), a refreshed identity for its iconic Digital India Sale.

The offers will continue till 16 August across Reliance Digital stores, RelianceDigital.in and MyJio Stores.

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The campaign brings irresistible offers across smartphones, TVs, laptops, home appliances and more.

Bringing together some of the season's best deals on consumer electronics and appliances, the sale offers enhanced exchange value on old products, exchange bonuses of up to Rs 15,000 on select electronics, a flat 50% off on the purchase of a second product, discounts of up to Rs 30,000 through bank cards, paper finance and UPI and a complimentary one-year extended warranty during the sale.

Whether customers are looking for an affordable 4G smartphone starting at Rs 10,999, a 5G smartphone from Rs 13,999, or premium flagship devices including iPhones and foldables priced up to Rs 2 lakh, Reliance Digital has options across every price segment.

Customers can also enjoy up to 30 months ‘No Cost EMI’, exchange bonuses of up to Rs 10,000 on select smartphones, up to 10% off on UPI payments for earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, wearables and mobile accessories and a flat 50% off on select Bluetooth speakers, earbuds and power banks with purchases worth Rs 15,000 or more.

Shop for Rs 50,000 & above and get Dyson Big Ball Vacuum Cleaner worth Rs 43,900 at Rs 13,900. Upgrade your home entertainment with 65-inch 4K UHD Google TVs starting at Rs 39,990, and choose from Side by Side Refrigerators starting at Rs 39,990 & get freebie worth upto Rs 12000 & exchange benefits upto Rs 15,000.

Customers can also bring home a Washer Dryer starting at Rs 55,990 with freebies worth Rs 18,000. Get a FREE 1+2 Years Extended Warranty and Exchange Benefits up to Rs 5,000 on Laptops Starting at Just Rs 39,999.