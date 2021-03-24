Release pending salaries of daily wagers: NAUP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 24: In a meeting here today, National Awami United Party (NAUP) discussed the sufferings of daily wagers working in various Government departments and urged upon the authorities to release their pending salaries.

The meeting was chaired by NAUP president, Sandeep Singh who said that it is very difficult for the daily wagers to make both ends meet in these difficult times on meagre wages which too are pending for months.

During the meeting party activists deliberated upon the problems being faced by the locals of Vijaypur due to political and administrative apathy.

They decided to activate local unit of NAUP in Vijaypur.

Thereafter, Sandeep Singh appointed Uttam Chand as provincial NAUP vice president and also assigned him the responsibility of Vijapur assembly constituency.

Chand assured that he will work wholeheartedly for the party and society.

Those who were present on the occasion were Anil Dev Singh, NAUP general secretary; Pankal Langoo, provincial secretary; Rakesh Singh, district president; Nagender Singh, district general secretary; Netar Pal, district senior vice president and others.