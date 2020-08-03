Relatives protest as woman dies for want of ambulance

*Hospital Supt orders inquiry

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Aug 3: A 40-year-old woman today died as she could not be referred to District Hospital Rajouri for advanced treatment due to the alleged non-availability of an ambulance at Poonch.

The relatives of the woman staged a protest and demanded action against the concerned staff, even as Medical Superintendent of District hospital Poonch Dr Shamim Bhatti has said that inquiry is being ordered into the incident and assured action against those found guilty.

Relatives of the woman told the Excelsior that the woman was taken by them to the residence of a Gynecologist who advised them to admit her in the District Hospital, Poonch. The woman delivered a female baby, her fourth daughter, at the hospital.

However, they said, her condition deteriorated and the doctors referred her to District Hospital Rajouri for advanced treatment. “After waiting for an hour, ambulance was not provided. In the meanwhile, she continued to wither in pain and died,” Sarfaraz Bhat, a relative of the woman said.

Station House Officer along with a police party reached the spot and pacified the protesters with an assurance that action will be taken as per law.

When contacted Medical Superintendent District Hospital Poonch, Dr Shamim Bhatti told that the action will be taken against whosoever be found at fault. “An inquiry is being ordered and those found guilty would be dealt with as per the law,” Dr Bhatti said.

Ironically, the ambulance was provided to the family to take the woman’s body to her residence at Mastan Dhara village in Bufliaz area of Surankote Tehsil. The woman’s husband works as a labourer and is presently in Mumbai.