Relatives of COVID infected person wearing PPE kits at the cremation site after performing last rites of the victim in Jammu on Sunday. (UNI) By Daily Excelsior - 12/04/2021 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Telegram Email Print Relatives of COVID infected person wearing PPE kits at the cremation site after performing last rites of the victim in Jammu on Sunday. (UNI) Relatives of COVID infected person wearing PPE kits at the cremation site after performing last rites of the victim in Jammu on Sunday. (UNI)