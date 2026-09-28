Rekha Mahajan slams Oppn, says democracy can’t be a battlefield of misinformation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: BJP Jammu & Kashmir vice president, Rekha Mahajan launched a strong attack on what she described as the Opposition's "politics of misinformation, distortion and division" during a public meeting at Sainik Colony, near here on Sunday.

The meeting was organised by Kamalpreet Singh, co-convenor, Transport Cell.

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Addressing party workers and residents, Rekha said political opposition is a legitimate part of democracy, but deliberately creating confusion among people through selective information, misleading narratives and personal attacks cannot replace a substantive debate on public issues.

She accused the Opposition of repeatedly attempting to turn political disagreements into campaigns against Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Government institutions and Central initiatives, alleging that facts were being selectively presented to create distrust among citizens.

Rekha said the responsibility of political parties extends beyond raising allegations. "Political differences are natural in a democracy, but democracy cannot become a battlefield of misinformation. If there are questions, let them be debated with facts. If there are allegations, let them be backed by evidence."

Her remarks come amid the ongoing political confrontation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with Opposition parties questioning aspects of the exercise and the Election Commission issuing clarifications. The BJP has accused the Opposition of using the issue to create confusion among voters.

Rekha urged BJP workers to respond to misinformation not through counter-allegations, but by putting verified facts, official information and documented Government decisions before the public.

She alleged that the Opposition frequently attempts to build political narratives around isolated incidents while ignoring larger questions of governance and development.

Rekha said the political conversation in Jammu & Kashmir must remain focused on issues that directly affect citizens-employment, infrastructure, tourism, investment, youth opportunities, connectivity and public welfare.

Kamalpreet Singh, who organised the meeting, said such public interactions provide an important platform for listening to local concerns and strengthening grassroot engagement.