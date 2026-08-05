Rekha Mahajan, Arun Sharma holds Public Darbar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: BJP Jammu and Kashmir vice president, Rekha Mahajan and State secretary, Arun Sharma held a Public Darbar at the party Headquarters in Trikuta Nagar, here, today as part of the party's scheduled public outreach programme.

Individuals and delegations from different areas raised concerns related to erratic electricity and drinking-water supply, sanitation, damaged roads, inadequate drainage, pending infrastructure works, revenue matters and administrative delays.

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The BJP leaders listened the grievances and discussed several matters with the officials concerned. All representations were documented for follow-up with the appropriate Government departments, while issues requiring immediate intervention were taken up on priority.

Rekha Mahajan said the public Darbar initiative provides citizens with direct access to the party leadership and reflects the BJP's commitment to accessible, accountable and people-centric governance.

"Public service begins with listening to the people. Representatives must remain accessible, understand grassroots challenges and ensure that genuine grievances reach the competent authorities for practical and time-bound resolution," she said.

Mahajan added that essential services such as electricity, drinking water, roads, drainage and sanitation directly affect people's daily lives and must receive priority attention.

Arun Sharma said regular interaction with citizens helps identify gaps in service delivery and facilitates timely corrective measures.

"The BJP believes in grassroots service. Every grievance received during the programme will be pursued with the relevant authorities, and urgent matters will be taken up on priority," he said.

The leaders assured the delegations of regular Departmental follow-up and reiterated that such Public Darbars would continue to provide citizens with an effective platform to raise civic and administrative concern.