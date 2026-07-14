Rekha Mahajan, Arun Sharma hold Public Darbar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: BJP J&K vice president Rekha Mahajan and state secretary Arun Sharma today held a Public Darbar, where they listened to the grievances and concerns of people from different parts of the region.

A large number of individuals and deputations attended the programme and raised issues related to civic amenities, infrastructure development, power and water supply, sanitation, revenue matters and various public services.

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Interacting with the public, Rekha Mahajan said that the public darbar reflects the BJP's commitment to maintaining direct contact with the people and ensuring that their genuine concerns are addressed promptly.

She emphasized that such interactions strengthen public participation and help the party coordinate effectively with the concerned departments for the timely resolution of issues.

Arun Sharma reiterated the party's commitment to serving the people at the grassroots level.

He assured the visitors that every grievance received during the darbar would be taken up with the respective Government departments and authorities for early redressal.

The darbar concluded with party leaders assuring the participants that their concerns would be regularly monitored and pursued until appropriate action is taken by the concerned authorities.