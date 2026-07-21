Rekha Mahajan, Arun Sharma hear public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: BJP Jammu & Kashmir vice president, Rekha Mahajan and State secretary, Arun Sharma on Monday held a Public Darbar at the party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here.

During the Public Darbar BJP leaders listened to people’s grievances and assured prompt follow-up with the concerned departments.

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A delegation of around 50 Horticulture Assistant Trainees, who have completed a one-year diploma course, led by Abhishek Rai, met the BJP leaders and urged the Government to issue a recruitment advertisement for vacant posts in the Horticulture Department. The trainees highlighted that despite completing the prescribed training, they are still awaiting employment opportunities.

Rekha Mahajan and Arun Sharma heard the delegation and assured them that their genuine demand would be taken up with the concerned authorities for appropriate consideration. They reiterated that the BJP remains committed to addressing the concerns of educated youth and ensuring that deserving candidates receive fair opportunities.

Another delegation raised issues related to damaged and unsafe electricity poles in their locality, stating that the deteriorating condition of the poles poses a serious threat to public safety, especially during the ongoing Monsoon season. The leaders assured the residents that the matter would be immediately brought to the notice of the concerned department to ensure timely action.