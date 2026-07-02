Reinventing Jammu in the era of direct rail connectivity

Col Shiv Choudhary (Retd)

shivchoudhary2@gmail.com

Jammu always carried the title of Gateway to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Every road journey, every train route, and virtually every traveller heading to the Valley passed through this city. Pilgrims, tourists, traders, students, transporters, security personnel and Government officials spent valuable time here before proceeding further. This constant flow of people sustained thousands of businesses and livelihoods, creating an economic ecosystem unique in its dependence on transit.

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Today, Jammu stands at a historic crossroads. The completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link and the commencement of direct train services to Katra and the Kashmir Valley represent one of independent India's greatest engineering achievements. The project has connected the Valley with the national railway network, promising faster travel, reduced costs, boosted tourism, enhanced trade and stronger national integration. The nation rightly celebrates this milestone. Yet Jammu faces a legitimate and urgent question: what happens when a city whose economy benefited significantly from transit traffic begins to be bypassed by that very traffic?

The challenge is real. For decades, Jammu railway station served as one of northern India's busiest transit hubs. Passengers arriving here routinely stayed overnight, booked hotels, hired taxis, dined at restaurants, shopped in local markets and used countless support services. Now, many trains continue directly to Katra and beyond. What was once a compulsory halt is gradually becoming an optional stop. The first impact is being felt by tea stalls, dhabas, hotels, guest houses, taxi operators, travel agencies, auto-rickshaw drivers, porters, roadside vendors and informal workers. These businesses survive on daily customer footfall. Even a modest reduction can significantly affect family incomes.

The consequences extend beyond Jammu city itself. The city is the commercial nucleus for Kathua, Samba, Vijaypur, R.S. Pura, Bishnah, Akhnoor, Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur and surrounding towns. Reduced economic activity in Jammu inevitably ripples outward to wholesalers, suppliers, labourers, transporters and traders across the entire region. The concerns being raised by Jammu based business associations are therefore understandable, and history offers sobering precedents of cities that flourished along major routes and later struggled when those routes changed. However, viewing the railway expansion solely as a threat would be shortsighted and counterproductive as the opportunity is even greater.

"Every challenge carries within it the seed of a greater opportunity. The task is to recognise it before others do. Thus, Jammu's destiny was never to remain a corridor; its destiny is to become a destination in its own right."

The railway project is not merely a transportation initiative, it is a transformational development opportunity. Better connectivity will facilitate trade, attract investment and boost tourism across the Union Territory. The real challenge is ensuring that Jammu secures its rightful share of these benefits. To do so, the city must redefine its economic identity and create new reasons for visitors to stay, not merely pass through.

Logistics and warehousing has a huge potential. Jammu's geographical position remains strategically unmatched. Every major supply chain entering or leaving the Union Territory continues to pass through the region. Modern logistics parks, warehousing complexes, freight terminals and distribution centres can transform Jammu into the principal commercial hub serving Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

For too long, Jammu has been treated as a stopover for tourists. This perception must change to destination. The region possesses a rich blend of religious, heritage, border, eco-adventure and cultural tourism that remains largely underdeveloped. Destinations such as Mubarak Mandi, Bahu Fort, Amar Mahal, Raghunath Temple and Bazaar, Akhnoor, Mansar, Surinsar, Purmandal, Sudhmahadev and Shiv Khori hold immense potential and active promotion can encourage tourists to spend several days in the Jammu region rather than a few hurried hours.

The Tawi River presents a particularly exciting opportunity. Like successful riverfront developments across India, Jammu can transform sections of the river into vibrant recreational spaces, boating, water sports, evening cruises, musical fountains, riverside cafés, walking, cultural performances and sunset-viewing events. These attractions would draw visitors while improving quality of life for residents.

Guided heritage walks through old Jammu, Mubarak Mandi, historic temples and traditional bazaars can offer authentic and memorable experiences. Heritage lighting, multilingual information systems and regular cultural festivals would further strengthen Jammu's appeal. The Suchetgarh border has the potential to become one of North India's most compelling patriotic tourism destinations. Well-organised ceremonial events, museums and interpretation centres with visitor friendly practices can draw substantial visitor interest while nurturing national pride.

Equally important is transforming the NH from Lakhanpur to Banihal from a mere transportation artery into a living tourism corridor. Lakhanpur, the traditional gateway to the Union Territory, should feature a world-class welcome complex showcasing regional tourism circuits, pilgrimage destinations, local products, investment opportunities and cultural heritage. Throughout the highway, quality rest stops, food courts, hotels, handicraft outlets, fuelling and large parking facilities and tourist information kiosks should encourage passing travellers to stop and become spending visitors.

Visitors remember people more than places. Jammu should become known for exceptional cleanliness, hospitality, courtesy, honesty and professionalism. Structured training programmes for taxi operators, hotel staff, guides, shopkeepers and tourism workers can dramatically improve visitor experience. A reputation for warmth, cleanliness and honesty can become one of Jammu's most powerful competitive advantages. Improved connectivity opens fresh avenues for agriculture, horticulture, handicrafts and small industries. Farmers, artisans and manufacturers can access national markets more efficiently, with reduced transportation costs improving competitiveness. Jammu has also steadily emerged as a regional education centre; better connectivity can attract students from across India, generating significant economic activity and employment.

The human dimension is paramount. Policymakers must recognise the immediate hardships that accompany this transition. Economic transformations rarely benefit everyone equally or simultaneously. Thousands of individuals whose livelihoods depend directly on passenger traffic may face genuine difficulties. Skill development programmes, business incentives, targeted tourism promotion campaigns and practical support measures will be essential to help them adapt.

There is also a psychological dimension that must not be dismissed. For generations, Jammu's identity has been closely linked to its role as the principal gateway to Kashmir. The gradual bypassing of the city has understandably created anxiety among residents who fear economic marginalisation. These concerns deserve serious attention and practical solutions.

Balanced regional development is not optional, it is essential for the long-term stability and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir. While Srinagar's enhanced connectivity is a national achievement, Jammu's economic aspirations must be addressed through deliberate planning, investment and vision.

There is a sunshine after the dark. History teaches us that successful people and cities are not those that resist change, but those that adapt to it. The old economic model built primarily on transit traffic is unlikely to return. The future belongs to cities which prefer to innovate, diversify and reinvent themselves rather than mourning over lost glory or past laurels.

Jammu possesses all the ingredients necessary for this reinvention. Its strategic location, rich heritage, patriotic significance, natural beauty, strong educational institutions, entrepreneurial spirit, an upcoming major yoga facility and a resilient, hardworking population can do anything. What is needed now is a coordinated vision and corruption free fast pace approach that transforms Jammu from a transit point into a destination.

A word of extra caution on whatever initiatives are taken. There is an inescapable need for creation and focus on hygiene, sanitation, drainage, toilets, resting sheds, change rooms, adequate and clean drinking water, waiting hall, parking, clock rooms, wheel chairs, ticket counters, reliable cab/ auto service, police cell and site security wherever Jammuites expects visit by tourists. While planning for such facilities, Government need to expand its search for honest people and experts outside irrespective of positions, political alignment, Government pay roll who can assist in execution and justified investment. Every place of significance can be monetised for needed revenue generation like what Singapore, USA and cities like Paris and London have done.

The trains may no longer stop in Jammu as often as they once did, but development need not pass the city by. The railway expansion can either become a symbol of lost opportunity or the catalyst for a new era of growth. The choice lies not in the railway tracks leading to Kashmir, but in the direction Jammu chooses for itself. The future challenge is not how to bring back travellers who once passed through, but how to give the world compelling reasons to come, stay and return.

(The writer is a motivational speaker )