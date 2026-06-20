Reimagining I.N.D.I.A bloc

Anil Anand

a.anil.anand@gmail.com

The I.N.D.I.A bloc of the opposition parties lies in tatters after the electoral drubbing that Mamta Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress received in West Bengal followed by its split in all directions. And the similar electoral decimation of DMK in Tamil Nadu assembly polls. Not that it was in any good shape prior to that and for which regional leaders such as Ms Banerjee and Sharad Pawar are entirely to be blamed.

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These regional leaders who had a significant role to play refused to comprehend the humongous challenge that Narendra Modi and his dispensation has all along been posing to them. Or, they simply looked the other way round under the weight of their inflated egos and misplaced ambitions. The result is for everyone to see.

The same Mamta Banerjee who abhorred the I.N.D.I.A combine, till losing the chief minister's chair and left stranded by defections and splits, desperately rushed to Delhi to attend a meeting of the combine which took place after a gap of two years. The decision of the DMK, the second big component after Trinamool Congress, to leave I.N.D.I.A, has made it more precarious with Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party having already met with a similar fate.

That explains the compulsions of the changed political scenario and the enfeebled street-fighter that she has been rendered to. But what has not changed is the attitude of some others such as the Left Parties who continue taking potshots at the Congress for the party's stand against former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM during the assembly elections. Instead of preparing ground for the serious challenges awaiting them ahead, they still chose the other way round at the risk of further political annihilation.

Two serious incidents which coincided with the I.N.D.I.A meeting should have an alarming effect on the opposition parties including Congress. Firstly, the attitude of the two Returning Officers (ROs), in Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, in dealing with the nomination papers of candidates belonging to an Independent backed by BJP and the other of the Congress, contesting Rajya Sabha elections. The ROs adopted different yardsticks but with the same motive, ostensibly to help the ruling dispensation. And, finally they did so to vindicate the apprehensions.

In Jharkhand the RO gave 24-hour time to BJP-backed independent Parimal Nathwani to clear some discrepancies in his nomination papers and subsequently accepting a fresh set of documents in contravention of the laid rules. Whereas in the case of Congress nominee Meenakshi Natrajan, her papers were rejected straightway, alleging that she had concealed a criminal case pending against her which she contested before the Election Commission of India that there was nothing of the sort to satisfy the definition of a criminal case as it was only a formal complaint pending against her in a Telangana court.

Secondly, even before the opposition leaders could gather in Delhi's Constitution Club for the session, the BJP machinery went overboard, true to their style, and displayed hoardings depicting contradictions among the I.N.D.I.A combine leaders. The obvious intention was to divert attention, unmindful of the cracked and weakened opposition unity, and grab headlines.

The manner in which the I.N.D.I.A session was held and its outcome, whatever has been declared publicly by the leaders, makes it amply clear that the seriousness of the situation has still not dawned on the opposition leaders. They still seem to be unmindful of the brazenly aggressive approach of Mr Narendra Modi and his team of strategists using all tools in their kit. The fact that the ruling dispensation can go to any length, as reflected in the Rajya Sabha election episodes in the two states and on many occasions before that, should have alarmed the opposition leaders to come out with some decisive political agenda.

The five-point programme unanimously agreed upon by them is more of academic interest and meant to deal with administrative issues related to higher judiciary and some higher constitutional bodies. No doubt it is important, but in the absence of an overarching political agenda, it seems toothless.

It is more important for I.N.D.I.A leaders to do something imaginative to attract people's attention. There is no dearth of those dissatisfied with Modi-government's performance including their hardcore followers, and there are large number of those who wish the Congress-led alliance to pose some challenge to his Government for ideological, social and other reasons.

The fact that the alliance leaders agreed to meet regularly after every two months, is in itself the negation of the theory of urgency which the current political situation demands. It is not that the opposition leaders will not be interacting through other channels before they meet after two months, but it betrays any urgency. Since the optics has a lot to do in the present-day political scenario, and the team-Modi are a past-masters in this art, the I.N.D.I.A combine should have hit the emergency rather than the pause button.

Amidst the ruins of opposition unity, as an aftermath of poll debacles in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, Congress has willy-nilly re-emerged as the hub of the opposition unity. This is despite Ms Banerjee and her ilk detested Congress and ridiculed the I.N.D.I.A grouping before meeting electoral waterloo. The political situation has drastically changed and she not only expressed her resolve to strengthen the mechanism of opposition unity but came rushing to Delhi to attend its meeting in the midst of her party cracking, and also reached the doorsteps of Mrs Sonia Gandhi.

The danger to opposition unity has now become more severe than ever before and the time is ticking fast for Congress and its allies to act fast decisively. This is so because the next round of assembly elections to half-a-dozen politically important states is in 2027 followed by 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

First and foremost, the regional players and smaller parties must unequivocally recognize the Congress as the hub and a senior partner being the only party in the opposition bracket with a pan-India presence. They must also come to terms with the fact that only a strengthened Congress can cement the opposition unity and weaking it by pulling it down from all directions as has been happening ever since the I.N.D.I.A combine came into being, can have dangerous consequences for the opposition camp. That is precisely what has happened now.

And more importantly, the Congress must set its house in order without any further delay. In order to shake the organization out of slumber and a deep-seated culture of status-quo and deferment of decisions to some other day, Rahul Gandhi should officially lead from the front and order a total overhauling of the organization from AICC to the PCC levels. He should fulfill his promise of removing sleeper-cells of BJP, he had said this almost a year back in the context of Gujarat Congress but nothing happened thereafter, as this problem is plaguing the party's many state units. May be the AICC also!

The purge is necessary. And so is the need to create a team of young, dynamic and trusted leaders, interspersed with experienced and old-guard members, both at the AICC and PCCs levels.

Mr Gandhi must also set up a trusted-team of political minds, as used to happen during the time of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and even Sonia Gandhi, to advise him on political issues. This should not be confused and mingled with electoral strategists who in their own course have an important role to play. These laptop-armed and tech-savy experts definitely have a role to play but cannot be a replacement for hardcore political experts.

The situation warrants, although it should have happened earlier, that efforts should be made to bring all off-shoots of Congress back into the parent party. This will strengthen the party in the states where it has either weakened or playing second or third fiddle. It should not be done without consulting the Congress state units where the break-away parties are active, to rule out any chance of dissensions in order to get the party and the opposition battle ready.