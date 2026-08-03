Rehabilitation, reintegration of drug abuse victims soon: LG

Pilot project to begin in two distts

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Aug 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that the government will soon initiate the rehabilitation and socio-economic reintegration scheme for drug abuse victims.

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While launching the "Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan" today at SKICC here, the LG said while enforcement remains crucial, public awareness and rehabilitation are equally important.

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"We will soon initiate the Rehabilitation and Socio-Economic Reintegration Scheme for Drug Abuse Victims, 2026," he said.

Sinha said that the pilot project will begin in two most-affected districts of Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

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"Designed as a three-year rehabilitation cycle, the scheme will focus on medical treatment, counselling, education, skill development, employment, reintegration, and long-term monitoring. I see youth affected by drugs as victims and we need to ensure their dignity, livelihood, and a meaningful future," he said.

The LG emphasized that India's greatest strength lies in its young population, with nearly 65% below the age of 35. He also highlighted that 37 crore youth in the 15-29 age group are eager to contribute to nation-building.

"The Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan seeks to energize this demographic, guiding them toward healthy lifestyles and active participation in development. Our youth must emerge like a cloud of energy and spread across the horizon of development," he said.

Sinha observed that the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, launched in 2020 by Prime Minister, is not merely a government programme but a social movement against drug menace.

"Its objective is to instil values of self-discipline, positive thinking, and strong determination among citizens," he said

The LG noted that over one crore youth are joining the "Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan" at nearly 10,000 locations nationwide, reflecting the collective responsibility of society to protect young people from drugs.

"More than 35,000 MY Bharat youth clubs, Nehru Yuva Kendras, schools, colleges, and industry organizations are participating in the 100-week campaign, which connects youth every Sunday across the country", he said.

Sinha expressed confidence that this initiative will become a milestone in uprooting drugs from society.

The LG said the 100-day Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan conducted from April 11 to July 20 has become a model of success for the entire nation.

"The combined efforts of administration, police, social organizations, educational institutions, religious leaders, and citizens proved that even the biggest challenges can be overcome when society unites for a common purpose," he added.

Sinha urged families, teachers, and youth organizations to play a proactive role in guiding youth.

"Parents and teachers are the greatest guides and must support youth through dialogue, trust, and encouragement. Volunteers of MY Bharat, Nehru Yuva Kendras, and youth clubs should take the campaign's message to every village, school, college and community," he said.

The LG exhorted the youth to stay away from drugs, inspire peers, and become healthy, disciplined, and responsible citizens. He expressed confidence that the youth of Jammu Kashmir will dispel the darkness of drugs and spread the light of knowledge, progress, and positive energy.

"A healthy youth, a strong family, and an aware public will become the identity of Viksit Bharat," he said.

Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Kashmir; Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Commissioner/ Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Nitin Hangloo, Director, Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) J&K; senior officials, members of Youth Clubs, Nehru Yuva Kendras, prominent citizens, and youth in large number attended the UT level function.