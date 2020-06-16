Regularize services of 60,000 temporary employees: EJCC

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 16: Employees Joint Consultative Committee (EJCC), Kashmir today held a peaceful protest demonstration here within the premises of the Directorate Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Kashmir and demanded regularization of services of 60, 000 temporary employees.

The protest was organized in solidarity with 60 thousand daily wagers, Fair Price Shop dealers, Labours, Causal/ Need base workers, NRHM employees, NYK employees and Contractual drivers working in different departments.

“We want to say that EJCC represents 4 lakh employees of J&K. We request the govt that the services of these 60 thousand employees should be regularized without any more delay,” they said.

They added that today’s program was organized in their support and impressing upon the govt that if the services of these employees are not regularized, the EJCC will be forced to come on the roads and start and agitation.

They said that they welcome the move of revoking the SRO-202. However, at the same time, EJCC said that those who were appointed as per the said SRO, do not have the benefits of pension. “We request the government to do the needful in this regard as well.”