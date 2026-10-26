NEW DELHI, Oct 25 : Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Sunday called Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi regrettable, saying political opposition should be based on facts and reasoning rather than personal remarks.

Kharge sparked a controversy with his remarks "Modi ka baap bhi jayega", which he made at an event in Patna to mark the birth anniversary of Bihar's first chief minister Shrikrishna Singh

Amid an uproar during Kharge's address, a person present at the event said Modi would not go anywhere, prompting the Congress president to respond, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega".

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Reacting to Kharge's remark, Paswan said in a post on X that Bihar is the cradle of civilisation and described the Congress president's comment against the prime minister from the soil of Bihar as regrettable.

"In a democracy, ideological differences are natural, but it is essential to maintain the decorum of language in public life and respect the dignity of the position," he said.

"Political opposition should be based on facts and reasoning, not on personal remarks," Paswan added. (PTI)