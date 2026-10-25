Register Treason Case Against Dr Farooq Abdullah Over His “Pro-Pakistan” Remarks: BJP MLA
BJP MLA Shakti Parihar has demanded registration of a treason case against National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah over his recent remarks crediting Pakistan with protecting the “interests and identity” of the people of Jammu and...
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BJP MLA Shakti Parihar has demanded registration of a treason case against National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah over his recent remarks crediting Pakistan with protecting the “interests and identity” of the people of Jammu and Kashmir by raising the Kashmir issue at international forums.
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