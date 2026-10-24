Regional leaders blame Israel for instability in  West Asia, back two-state solution for Palestine

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24: The Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Pakistan and Egypt have blamed Israel for regional instability and called for the early implementation of a two-state solution for Palestine in accordance with relevant UN resolutions, amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

The Ministers, who met in Istanbul on Friday under the Regional Four (R4) grouping, said in a joint statement that they were committed to supporting diplomatic efforts to promote peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The regional grouping, which was formed in March, "underscored that the Israeli occupation constitutes the fundamental source of instability in the region and beyond, and that Israeli policies create a deep sense of injustice in global public opinion".

The Ministers reiterated their support for the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and to establish an independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"They called for the early implementation of the two-state solution in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions," the statement said.

The Ministers called for an urgent end to Israeli violence, attempts to alter the legal and historical status of Jerusalem, and the destruction and humanitarian suffering in Palestine.

They also condemned settlement activities in the West Bank and Jerusalem, as well as settler violence against Palestinians, and stressed the need for uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza and its reconstruction.

The statement came on the same day two Israeli soldiers were killed and three others wounded in a shooting near Hebron in the West Bank.

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian suspects following an exchange of fire, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered security forces to prepare for a wider closure of the territory and vowed a military operation in the area.

On Yemen, the R4 ministers strongly condemned what they described as an unacceptable escalation by Yemen's Houthi group, saying it had deepened humanitarian suffering.

They also condemned continued Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, particularly those targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital maritime chokepoint that connects the Red Sea with the Indian Ocean.

They expressed solidarity with the governments of Yemen and Saudi Arabia and called on the Houthis to immediately cease military actions, threats and attacks and return to the political process in good faith.

Three of the four R4 countries, excluding Egypt, are also signatories to the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, signed in August, under which an armed attack against any one of the three countries is considered an attack against all.

On the military conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, including tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, the ministers stressed that the crisis must be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy. They also called for an end to attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure and vessels.

The Ministers expressed support for the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and welcomed continued diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation, reaffirming their commitment to a lasting negotiated solution.

The Islamabad MoU was brokered by Pakistan in June to halt the US-Iran war and establish a framework for negotiations towards a broader peace agreement.

It provided for a ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz -- a vital narrow waterway that connects the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman -- to commercial shipping, while leaving contentious issues, including Iran's nuclear programme and sanctions relief, for further talks.

However, the agreement faltered amid renewed military strikes and disagreements over its implementation, particularly Iran's control over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the scope of the ceasefire.

Both Washington and Tehran accused each other of violating their commitments, while a lack of trust and ambiguity in key provisions hindered progress towards a lasting settlement.

The R4 ministers underlined the importance of freedom of navigation and maritime safety and security, warning that disruptions to sea lanes threatened global supply chains and the movement of energy, fertilisers and food, with consequences for vulnerable populations.

They rejected measures or restrictions that impair lawful navigation and called for the swift and full resumption of safe, secure and unimpeded passage through the Strait of Hormuz. They agreed to maintain close consultation and coordination on these issues.

Separately, Pakistan's Foreign Office said the participating foreign ministers, after the R4 and R4+ meetings involving France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom, called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Friday.

The R4+ meeting was attended by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

President Erdogan welcomed the ministers and appreciated their deliberations under the R4 and R4+ formats. The meeting featured exchanges of views on regional and global developments and underscored the importance of continued dialogue and diplomatic engagement.

Friday's meeting marked the first time the R4 met as a group with foreign ministers from key European nations.

Dar, who is also the Foreign Minister, thanked the Turkish president for his hospitality and for hosting the meetings, reaffirming the close ties of friendship and high-level strategic cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye. (PTI)