Regional cooperation should be guided by principles of respect for State sovereignty: NHRC chief

NEW DELHI, Jun 23: NHRC chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian (retd) on Tuesday said regional cooperation should be guided by the principles of respect for state sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, equality and mutual consideration of national interests.

He made the remarks while virtually participating in the first consultative meeting of national human rights institutions (NHRIs), state bodies and other organisations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states responsible for the protection of human rights and freedoms held in Bishkek in Kyrgyz Republic, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement.

The NHRC chief welcomed the objectives contained in the draft protocol relating to the exchange of information, dissemination of best practices, expert cooperation and development of coordinated approaches to human rights issues.

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He noted that regular exchanges among institutions would facilitate mutual learning and enhance institutional effectiveness.

Justice Ramasubramanian, while participating virtually in the meeting, underscored that regional cooperation should be guided by the principles of respect for State sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, equality and mutual consideration of national interests, the statement said.

He highlighted the NHRC's Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) capacity-building programme for NHRIs and the value of structured learning, dialogue and cross-border engagement in strengthening institutional capacities.

Justice Ramasubramanian also reaffirmed the NHRC's support for deeper cooperation within the SCO framework and expressed confidence that the consultative mechanism would evolve into an important platform for dialogue, cooperation and exchange of experiences among institutions dedicated to the promotion and protection of human rights and freedoms.

He highlighted that the NHRC, established in 1993, has dealt with nearly 2.37 million cases of human rights violations over the past 32 years, providing valuable institutional experience that could be shared with other member states.

He added that institutions across SCO member states possess rich experiences from which all could benefit through sustained engagement.

The NHRC chief expressed hope that the first consultative meeting would lay the foundation for a durable and practical framework for regional human rights cooperation based on mutual respect, exchange of experiences and a shared commitment to human dignity.

The SCO is a Eurasian political, economic and security alliance founded in 2001, currently comprising nine member states, including India, China, Russia, Pakistan and several Central Asian nations. (PTI)