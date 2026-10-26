Regional Conflicts, Terrorism Do Not Stop At Borders, Affect All: LS Speaker At BRICS Parliamentary Forum

New Delhi, Oct 26: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said parliaments can help build trust and ease tensions between countries as he inaugurated the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum here.

In his inaugural address at the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, Birla told delegates that regional conflicts, wars, economic instability, trade tensions, terrorism and climate change do not stop at one's border and such global challenges make dialogue, diplomacy and cooperation all the more important.

"Parliaments can play a special role" in strengthening mutual understanding and trust, reducing international tension and resolving global challenges peacefully, he said while addressing the gathering in Hindi.

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New Delhi is hosting the two-day event.

The speaker welcomed BRICS parliamentary delegates to Samvidhan Sadan, the old Parliament building, for the forum's 20th anniversary.

BRICS nations hold nearly half the world's population and about a third of its land, with a significant share of the global economy and trade. Despite differences in geography, culture, language and society, Birla noted that the members are bound by democratic values and a shared commitment to humanity.

The speaker lauded the unanimous joint statement adopted at the BRICS Heads of State meeting held here under PM Modi's chairmanship.

Those commitments now need to become tangible results, with parliaments contributing through lawmaking, budgeting, deliberation and oversight.

Separately, in a social media post, the Prime Minister's Office highlighted a piece written by Birla about the role of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in strengthening dialogue and cooperation among member and partner countries.

Welcoming delegates to the historic Central Hall, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh said that given BRICS countries represent nearly half of the world's population, it is a pivotal multilateral platform for global and regional cooperation.

Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership during India's BRICS presidency, the group adopted a "people-centric and humanity-first" vision centred on the theme: Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability, he noted.

He highlighted that Modi championed BRICS expansion to amplify the voice of the Global South, leading to the New Delhi Declaration, which advocates for global governance reform and a multipolar world order.

Harivansh concluded by urging member nations to combine their strengths to drive inclusiveness and strengthen partnerships for global progress.

India took on the forum's chairmanship at the 11th forum in Brasilia in June 2025, where Birla was named chairperson of the 12th Forum. (Agencies)