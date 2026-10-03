Reform Utsav, People’s Plan Campaign Held Across Kargil Blocks on Gandhi Jayanti

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Oct 2 : Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Rakesh Kumar, the District Administration Kargil on Thursday conducted the Reform Utsav integrated with the People’s Plan Campaign (PPC) – “Sabki Yojana, Sabka Vikas” across multiple blocks of the district on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The campaign was held at Shakar-Chiktan, TSG, Sodh, Sankoo and Shargole, with the objective of strengthening participatory planning at the grassroots level and facilitating the preparation of comprehensive Panchayat Development Plans (PDPs) through active public participation.

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As part of the campaign, various government departments and banking institutions established outreach stalls at block-level venues to provide residents with information on government schemes, public services, grievance redressal and departmental facilities.

At Chiktan, the Health, PDD, Wildlife, Horticulture and Fisheries departments participated in the outreach programme.

At TSG, officials from Agriculture, Tourism, Cooperatives, Animal Husbandry and Labour interacted with residents and addressed their queries.

At Yurbaltak-B, Sodh, departments including Handloom, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Sheep Husbandry and Forest provided on-the-spot assistance and information.

At Sankoo, representatives from Youth Services and Sports, Social Welfare, Education, Command Area Development and Soil Conservation engaged directly with residents.

At Shargole, officials from DIC, ICDS, R&B (PWD), PMGSY and Mechanical Engineering departments showcased government programmes and services.

Banking institutions also established dedicated counters to facilitate access to financial services and government-linked schemes.

The campaign focused on bringing administration closer to citizens while strengthening people-centric planning, service delivery and grassroots participation across Kargil’s Panchayats.