Reena Kashyap for time-bound formation of Mandal-level teams

Sat stresses stronger community outreach

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: Reena Kashyap, MLA and Seh-Prabhari, J&K BJP, called upon the party's various cells to complete the formation of their Mandal-level teams within a stipulated timeframe, emphasizing that organizational expansion must translate into stronger grassroots engagement.

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Addressing a meeting of All Cells of J&K BJP at the party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here on Sunday in the presence of Sat Sharma, president, J&K BJP and Rajya Sabha MP, Reena Kashyap, emphasizing the importance of a structured and result-oriented organizational network.

She stressed that cells must function as active organizational platforms rather than remain confined to meetings and routine activities.

J&K BJP general secretaries, Sanjita Dogra, and Gopal Mahajan, and All Cells Incharge, Ved Sharma also addressed the meeting, which was attended by convenors and co-convenors of all cells of BJP.

Reena Kashyap called for clear responsibilities, timely team formation and regular field-level engagement to ensure that every cell effectively represents its respective community and professional segment.

Sat Sharma emphasized that strengthening the cells was crucial to further expanding the party's organizational reach and public connect. He said that the cells provide an important platform to connect with every community, understand its concerns and take up issues concerning different sections of society. He asked the convenors and co-convenors to make their respective cells more active, accessible and responsive, ensuring that the party's commitment to public service reaches every section of society.

Sanjita Dogra stressed the need for sustained activities of the cells to strengthen their organizational functioning. She called for involvement of all segments in their programmes

Gopal Mahajan called for greater participation of Cell functionaries in public outreach and party programmes, so as to extend their reach within the specified segments of society.

Ved Sharma presented a detailed report card of the functioning of various cells, outlining their activities, achievements and organizational progress. He also shared details of the prominent citizens' programmes being conducted through different cells to engage distinguished personalities from diverse professional and social backgrounds.

Ankush Mahajan, convenor, Cooperative Cell, conducted the proceedings. Cell convenors K.L. Sharma, Sham Langar, Puneet Mahajan, Amit Manhas, Rajesh Thappa, Narinder Singh, Ashu Mahajan, Balvinder Singh, T.C. Sharma and Bharat Bhushan, Deepak Gupta, Deepak Kapahi, and Kuldeep Gupta, among others, attended the meeting.