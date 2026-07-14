Red Tape Beyond the Raj

Priyanka Sharma

priyankasharmawrites@gmail.com

No one loves a wait, a long one at that.

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Our cavemen ancestors wouldn't have loved it either. The daily drudgery of being in ambush of their day's hunt, and the stomach growling from hunger must have been the reason they turned to farming. It must have felt much manageable to wait for an almost certain food crop rather than the daily uncertainty of hunting.

Cut to today, we have evolved our way from caves to farms, to cities. Nevertheless, we still yearn for the same certainty. We still haven't come to terms with the uncertainty that life throws our way. However, as much as our hate for waiting uncertainly grew, so did the craving for the privilege associated with making someone wait. If you visit a doctor for an appointment, is the doctor even 'legitimate' if he didn't make you wait much beyond your scheduled time? If you ever needed to visit a government office, is the officer there even 'powerful' if you were able to easily meet him? For that matter, will he be able to even 'solve' your problem if he didn't make you wait?

All of us today aren't working just to put food in our stomachs. We hustle so that we don't need to wait in lines. The same power that makes us wait is, what we actually desire as well. We buy 'special darshan' tickets in temples because we don't even want to wait to see our Bhagwan. We want to become an IAS or IPS so that we are no longer made to wait.

Success, it seems, is the privilege to cut queues, to no longer waste time waiting, yet ironically, to make others wait for you. This is not just a passing remark, this, dear readers, is the foundation of social mobility in the Indian context. Perhaps this is the invisible architecture behind red-tapism in India.

We could blame this partly on the brush we had with colonialism some decades back. The rest of the blame should go to the then aspiring elites or 'imitation sahibs' left behind. The Crown did leave India, but left behind a colonial hangover. The aspirations of British India were bottled up and materialised in the present day as the infamous VIP culture. The lal batti may now have been officially banned, but the latent aspiration for elite entitlement remains.

Red-tapism in India has evolved through various avatars. From waiting outside a gora sahib's office to waiting for trade permits during the inglorious License Raj, the colonial red-tapism left an indelible mark on the organizational structure in government offices. With their self-perception of superiority, the British believed they were relieving the White Man's Burden by bringing 'order' to the heathen Indians. Albeit, order for them meant a layered, convoluted path to justice, that condemned the natives to run from pilar to post and navigate endless paperwork. This was meant to tie down their time, for, an exhausted native was an obedient native. An idle native, after all was one with the time for dissent.

Slow bureaucracy didn't manifest spontaneously; it was an orchestrated effort by the Crown to remain ever-so elusive. A red-taped bureaucracy was akin to the Crown donning a white glove - a means for governing the subalterns from a comfortable distance, without ever having to touch them. Even a staunch admirer of the empire, Charles Dickens, in his work David Copperfield referred to Britannia as, "that unfortunate female….like a trussed fowl; skewered through and through with office-pens, and bound hand and foot with red tape".

Clearly then, bureaucratic red-tape didn't emerge in the colonies spontaneously. It was nurtured and perfected in the homeland first, before being amplified and exported by the Blighty. This approach of governance proved very practical in the colonies, for, the Crown knew sending all freedom fighters to the gallows would create martyrs. Hence, the wheels of colonial judiciary were slowed such that the embers of revolution would douse in the grim British prisons.

Hanging of Bhagat Singh had hugely backfired, igniting much more patriotism in the natives. The Crown hence utilised the judiciary for containment of what it perceived as a threat to its sovereignty. In his book My Transportation for Life, Veer Savarkar mentions,"The word 'fifty' kept on ringing in my ears" after he was sentenced to two consecutive life terms totaling 50 years at Kala Pani. Delaying justice became a weapon for imperial control. Not only did this break the morale of the prisoner, who waited staring into an oblivion, but tended to erase him from the public memory.

However, aren't we way past the era where the role of the colonial judge was never meant to deliver justice to the native. How is it that, colonial rationing of time to subjugate the natives acts on the same lines as the present-day ownership of a common man's precious time by the higher-ups.

How come, getting a passport is delayed despite an online process, just because a lousy policeman or clerk in the passport office is corrupting the system. Should it be an individual's headache to prove his citizenship like a 'native' vying for gora sahib's validation? Shouldn't the nation own up its citizens like it claims their income tax and other indirect taxes.

Historically, the SHO (Station House Officer) was appointed to support the District Collector in tax collection from the natives. After India's First War of Independence in 1857, the Crown felt threatened by the collapse of its authority. It sought to bolster its control via the Police Act of 1861, resulting in a drastic overhaul of the Police Force in British India. The British Police was never meant to serve the community; its primary objective was to protect British colonial interests. So wide was the scope of the coercive colonial machinery that brutalities like Jallianwala Bagh became possible.

In 1947, though Bharat turned a new page in its history, the policing system remained chained to its colonial framework. Just as the native once feared the local daroga, an individual today dreads the police more than the crime itself. The very institute meant to protect the people is avoided as a last resort. The same holds true for the Judiciary. Given the delays and procedural fog, people flinch at the idea of endless court-kacheri ke chakkar and the cycle of tareekh pe tareekh. The colonial legalities, be it in language or the laws, were designed to block the natives' access to justice. Tragically, we inherited this clogged system and never even tried to grease the rusty wheels of the bureaucracy and judiciary. If one wishes to see how deeply ingrained the culture of waiting has seeped into society, one just needs to visit a local revenue office and see for oneself. Even after efforts for digitization, poor farmers still spend hours waiting for their documents to be issued/verified.

Which then raises a pertinent question - why, even after decades of Independence do these systems continue to perpetuate the colonial machinery specifically engineered to subjugate us? What has stopped successive governments from reforming the very institutions that are the pillars of national development. Perhaps, so irresistible is the privilege of making someone wait that, people in power never want to surrender it. Or perhaps, as Orwell would have put it, all citizens are equal, but some citizens are more equal than others.

(The author is an MBA student at IIM Indore)