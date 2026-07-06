Red Fort blast case: NIA submits forensic report of 11 victims in Delhi court

NEW DELHI: (Jul 6) The National Investigation Agency on Monday filed a forensic report regarding the 11 people who were killed in the Red Fort area car bomb explosion case in last year, court sources said.

The report was filed before Special Judge Pitambar Dutt, who will now scrutinise the report and pass further orders regarding the same, the sources said.

They said that the court, meanwhile, extended the judicial custody of nine accused persons till July 13.