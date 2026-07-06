Red Flag For Taxila

UNESCO's warning to Pakistan over the "reconstructions" at Mohra Moradu and Sirkap is not bureaucratic overreach - it is a necessary and overdue intervention. That the world body has had to threaten Taxila with a place on its "danger list" should embarrass Islamabad, not irritate it. When a visitor's photographs can so easily distinguish ancient, irregular stonework from the polished, uniform masonry of modern repairs, something has gone badly wrong with how Pakistan treats its custodianship of a World Heritage Site. What makes this episode particularly troubling is not merely that walls were altered but that their very height was raised using contemporary building material. This is not conservation; it is fabrication. A conserved ruin tells the truth about its age, however incomplete that truth may be. A "restored" wall built anew in modern brick and mortar tells a lie dressed up as heritage. Once the original fabric is replaced, the authenticity that made the site worth protecting in the first place is gone - and no amount of official paperwork can bring it back.

Taxila is not an ordinary archaeological curiosity. Its ruins chart the evolution of urban life on the subcontinent across five centuries, offering a window into a world that predates not just the digital age but most of recorded modern history. Sites of this antiquity are irreplaceable precisely because they are singular: there is no second Sirkap, no backup Mohra Moradu. Every act of careless "improvement" chips away at evidence that took two millennia to accumulate and cannot be regenerated by any Government Department, however well-intentioned. History offers a grim reminder of what negligence - or worse, wilful destruction - can do. The Bamiyan Buddhas in Afghanistan, dynamited by the Taliban in 2001, remain a permanent scar on the world's cultural memory. Pakistan's situation is different in scale and intent, but the underlying lesson is the same: heritage lost through recklessness is heritage lost forever.

UNESCO has drawn a clear line, and Pakistan would be unwise to test it. Losing World Heritage status would be a diplomatic embarrassment, but the greater loss would be to Pakistan's own historical identity and to the collective human record these sites represent. The Punjab Archaeology Department must halt further "interventions" immediately, submit the documentation UNESCO has requested, and commit to internationally recognised conservation standards that prioritise preservation of original material over cosmetic reconstruction.