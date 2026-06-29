Recurring Engineering Failures

When history repeats itself once, misfortune may be pleaded. When it repeats itself thrice in quick succession, the system has plainly failed to learn. The collapse of an under-construction bridge on the Baramulla Bypass Project, injuring ten workers, is not an isolated accident. It is the latest episode in a damning sequence of structural disasters across Jammu & Kashmir, each sharing one catastrophically common cause: the neglect of lateral earth retention and the failure to safeguard exposed side walls during construction. At the Thattar Bridge in Jammu, lives were lost. At Mubarak Mandi, a temple wall gave way. Now at Baramulla, excavated soil on the flank slid, struck the staging, and brought the shuttering down. Three incidents. Three sites. One common omission. The very first principle of safe excavation - that all exposed soil faces must be assessed and protected - has been defied at each location.

The economic cost is severe and long-lasting. Crores of public money evaporate when a structure collapses before inauguration. Yet the deeper damage lies in years of lost connectivity. When the monsoon arrives, low-lying alternative routes flood and become impassable. Travel times lengthen, fuel consumption rises, and communities - where road access is already precarious - find themselves cut off from hospitals, schools, and markets. To save a few thousand rupees in precautionary measures, crores go down, along with years of socio-economic progress.

The engineering fraternity must answer for this. After Thattar, site safety protocols should have been tightened across the UT. After Mubarak Mandi, inspections of staging adjacent to earthworks should have been mandated without exception. That the same failure has recurred at Baramulla suggests that no such corrective action was taken. The predictable cycle - committee formed, inquiry ordered, report filed, matter quietly shelved - must not be permitted to repeat itself. A comprehensive SOP governing all bridge construction and major excavation works across J&K is urgently needed, prescribing mandatory soil stability assessments, retaining systems where excavations exceed safe depths, and compulsory third-party inspections at critical milestones. Supervising engineers must be held personally accountable when their certification of site safety proves false. Most importantly, contracts must be awarded on the basis of proven technical competence and track record. Small acts of negligence produce catastrophic consequences. J&K cannot afford a fourth collapse. The foundations of public trust in infrastructure are as important as the foundations of the structures themselves - and both are showing dangerous cracks.