Recruitment Rules For GMC Employees Will Be Framed By Sept: Sakina Itoo
Health and medical education minister Sakina Itoo said recruitment rules for both gazetted and non-gazetted employees of Medical Colleges in J&K will be framed by September. “By September-end, the recruitment rules for non-gazetted employees of the new GMCs...
Health and medical education minister Sakina Itoo said recruitment rules for both gazetted and non-gazetted employees of Medical Colleges in J&K will be framed by September.
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“By September-end, the recruitment rules for non-gazetted employees of the new GMCs will be framed,” says Minister Sakeena Itoo, calling their demand genuine and noting that the rules should have been framed by now
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