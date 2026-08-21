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Home / Videos / Recruitment Rules For GMC Employees Will Be Framed By Sept: Sakina Itoo

Recruitment Rules For GMC Employees Will Be Framed By Sept: Sakina Itoo

  Health and medical education minister Sakina Itoo said recruitment rules for both gazetted and non-gazetted employees of Medical Colleges in J&K will be framed by September. “By September-end, the recruitment rules for non-gazetted employees of the new GMCs...

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Daily Excelsior
03:35 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Health and medical education minister Sakina Itoo said recruitment rules for both gazetted and non-gazetted employees of Medical Colleges in J&K will be framed by September.

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“By September-end, the recruitment rules for non-gazetted employees of the new GMCs will be framed,” says Minister Sakeena Itoo, calling their demand genuine and noting that the rules should have been framed by now

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