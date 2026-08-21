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Home / Videos / Recruitment Rules For GMC Employees Will Be Framed By Sept: Sakina Itoo Health and medical education minister Sakina Itoo said recruitment rules for both gazetted and non-gazetted employees of Medical Colleges in J&K will be framed by September “By September-end, the recruitment rules for non-gazetted employees of the new GMCs will be framed,” says Minister Sakeena Itoo, calling their demand genuine and noting that the rules should have been framed by now

Recruitment Rules For GMC Employees Will Be Framed By Sept: Sakina Itoo Health and medical education minister Sakina Itoo said recruitment rules for both gazetted and non-gazetted employees of Medical Colleges in J&K will be framed by September “By September-end, the recruitment rules for non-gazetted employees of the new GMCs will be framed,” says Minister Sakeena Itoo, calling their demand genuine and noting that the rules should have been framed by now

  Health and medical education minister Sakina Itoo said recruitment rules for both gazetted and non-gazetted employees of Medical Colleges in J&K will be framed by September. “By September-end, the recruitment rules for non-gazetted employees of the new GMCs...

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Daily Excelsior
03:35 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Health and medical education minister Sakina Itoo said recruitment rules for both gazetted and non-gazetted employees of Medical Colleges in J&K will be framed by September.

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“By September-end, the recruitment rules for non-gazetted employees of the new GMCs will be framed,” says Minister Sakeena Itoo, calling their demand genuine and noting that the rules should have been framed by now

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