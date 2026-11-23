Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 22: Former MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi today alleged that repeated recruitment frauds and examination irregularities were putting the future of unemployed youth in Jammu and Kashmir at risk, accusing both the elected Government and administration of failing to ensure a fair selection process.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, Ruhullah said the Government had promised to provide 1-lakh Government jobs over five years, amounting to 20,000 jobs annually. "Two years have passed, which means 40,000 jobs should have been provided by now," he said.

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He alleged that recruitment examinations, which offer young people an opportunity to secure Government jobs on merit, had themselves become vulnerable to corruption and irregularities over the past four to five years.

Referring to the recent busting of a recruitment-related racket, Ruhullah said technology was now also being used to facilitate examination fraud. "Students prepare for these examinations believing they will get a fair opportunity and that selections will be based on merit. Their parents also make sacrifices to prepare them for these exams. But corruption takes away that equal opportunity and puts their future at risk," he said. Click here to watch video

Questioning the elected Government's response, Ruhullah alleged that it was avoiding responsibility by claiming that recruitment matters were not within its control.

He pointed out that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had reviewed the functioning of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) a few months ago but was now saying that the matter was beyond the Government's control. "When they have to take responsibility, they say it is not in their hands. A few months ago, the head of the elected Government reviewed the JKSSB. At that time, it was within their hands," he said.

Ruhullah also criticised the "non-elected" administration, alleging that recruitment irregularities over the past four to five years had repeatedly jeopardised the future of aspiring candidates.